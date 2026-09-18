From folklore to big screen: The story of Van Devi Temple in Bihta

The upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has brought attention to a little-known temple near Patna. The film draws from folklore associated with the Van Devi Temple in Bihta, a centuries-old shrine surrounded by local traditions and stories.

But beyond the film’s supernatural premise, the temple offers travellers a glimpse into Bihar’s living folk traditions.

Where is Van Devi Temple?

Maa Van Devi Temple is located near Bihta in Patna district, around 35 km from Patna, close to the meeting point of Amhara, Raghopur and Kanchanpur villages. The shrine sits in a rural landscape that, according to local accounts, was once covered by dense forest.