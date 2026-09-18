From folklore to big screen: The story of Van Devi Temple in Bihta

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The upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has brought attention to a little-known temple near Patna. The film draws from folklore associated with the Van Devi Temple in Bihta, a centuries-old shrine surrounded by local traditions and stories.
But beyond the film’s supernatural premise, the temple offers travellers a glimpse into Bihar’s living folk traditions.
Maa Van Devi Temple is located near Bihta in Patna district, around 35 km from Patna, close to the meeting point of Amhara, Raghopur and Kanchanpur villages. The shrine sits in a rural landscape that, according to local accounts, was once covered by dense forest.
Unlike many prominent temples, where the deity is represented by an elaborate idol, Van Devi is worshipped here in the form of a sacred pind. Local traditions also associate the shrine with Maa Vindhyavasini of Vindhyachal.
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The temple is generally described in local tradition as being several centuries old, with accounts placing its origins around the 16th century. However, the exact historical date is not independently established through a definitive archaeological record, so the 16th-century origin is best understood as part of the temple’s oral history.
According to the folklore surrounding the shrine, the forest around the present-day temple was once considered difficult to navigate after dark. Over generations, this became associated with a tradition that people should not enter the forest after sunset.
Writer Arunabh Kumar, who visited the temple and spoke to local residents, priests and villagers, said the folklore became the starting point for the film. In an interview with ANI, he revealed,
“The story behind that temple is that it was built in the 16th century. In the forest, there were some things that used to trouble the people around there. There was a tradition that people were forbidden to visit the forest after sunset. The legend still remains in place. I spoke to the local people, the priests, and the villagers. Two years ago, I told Deepak (director Deepak Mishra) about the story, and we both found it very exciting. It was then that we both went to Ektaa Kapoor, and it was she who said that this is a story to be made on a big screen.”
Van Devi Temple is not a conventional heritage monument with grand architecture or a large tourist complex. Its appeal lies in its setting and living traditions. The shrine offers an opportunity to explore a lesser-known side of Bihar, where religious practices remain intertwined with village life and local folklore.
The after-sunset restriction should also be understood in that context. Reports on the temple describe it as a longstanding local tradition; there is no evidence establishing that supernatural activity takes place at night.