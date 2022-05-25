Why the ongoing Shirui Lily Festival of Manipur should be on your bucket list

As the Shirui Lily Festival draws near in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the town, barely 2,300 sq km, is filled with tourists from all over the country. Over a lakh people arrive at this annual state festival, which raises awareness about the endangered state flower, the shirui lily. The number of Shirui Lily in the state is dwindling due to forest fires and climate change. This year, in its fourth edition, the Festival returns to coincide with the blooming season of the flower, from May 25 to 28. The festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Shirui lily or “Lilium Mackliniae” is found exclusively in the upper range of the Shirui Kashong peak. It isn’t found nor can be transplanted anywhere else in the world. Discovered by English botanist Kingdon F Ward in 1946, who named it Lilieum Macklinae Sealy after his wife Jean Macklin, this pinkish-white flower which is shaped like a bell, was introduced to the world at the 1948 Royal Horticultural Society flower show in London. It bagged the prestigious merit prize that year.

Situated in the picturesque hilly town of Manipur, Ukhrul is 83 km from the capital Imphal, home to the Tangkhul tribe. The festival is spread across three main venues – Bakshi and TNL grounds, where the ShiRock and cultural events are held; the grasslands of Jorcheng, Phangrei, where adventure competitions happen; and the foothills of the Shirui Kashong peak where the main trekking events are flagged off. The forest air is likely to be filled with festive aroma as dozens of neighbourhood makeshift stalls with plastic sheets and bamboo partitions will sell the choicest barbeques.

Spread across five days in its previous editions, it’s a festival that showcases numerous traditional and cultural activities too — from indigenous games and dances to international rock bands. Outdoor camping is one of the biggest and the most sought-after activities for tourists who prefer the open environs of the hills to hotels.

Usually, the rain is incessant, causing havoc on the roads, nd turning the ground into a mushy space. But it has never deterred the spirits of the crowds who usually turn up in their stylish gumboots and raincoats.

Nearly four km drive away from the camps, at the foothill of the Shirui Kashong Peak, is where the endangered shirui lily blooms. Thousands do the four-hour trek to the peak to see the lily in bloom and take in a beautiful carpet of pink and white and green is spread out

The festival’s highlight is also its signature rock music event titled ShiRock. Over the years, ‘ShiRock has hosted legendary rock bands including American rock band Extreme, Scottish rock outfit Nazareth, Queensryche, and Steel Heart — heavy metal bands from the US. This year the organisers have managed to bring home the British metal band, Monuments, the headliners of the festival. The band will conclude the festival on May 30.

