Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Shilpa Shetty explores a vineyard in Saint-Tropez; know what makes the place famous

"So beautiful," she gasped, adding, "The grape harvesting season, I think, starts between August and October. So, we are way before time; they are really raw. But, this is so much fun!" Shilpa said to the camera

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:30:12 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty wine tasting, Shilpa Shetty vineyards, Shilpa Shetty France, Shilpa Shetty holiday France, Shilpa Shetty Saint-Tropez, indian express newsThe actor recently visited a vineyard in France's Saint-Tropez, and shared her experience in a video, in which she stated that she loves to "explore". (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty‘s social media account is a testament to the fact that the actor loves the good life: be it food, travel, or fashion.

She recently visited a vineyard in France’s Saint-Tropez, and shared her experience in a video, in which she stated that she loves to “explore”. “What I love doing best… Exploring! Vineyard visit… got to learn so much about viticulture. ‘RAISIN’ a glass to that,” the caption accompanying her video read.

Dressed in a short white dress with long sleeves, a belt cinched at the waist, a pair of ballerina shoes, and a hat, Shilpa frolicked around the vineyard — visibly excited and looking super fashionable — as she showed the grapevines.

“So beautiful,” she gasped, adding, “The grape harvesting season, I think, starts between August and October. So, we are way before time; they are really raw. But, this is so much fun!” Shilpa said to the camera.

The coastal town of Saint-Tropez is located on the French Riviera, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France. According to sttropezhouse.com, it is a “favoured destination for VIPs and A-list celebrities”, mainly because the place is an “idyllic holiday” spot, which is equally glamorous.

In fact, it has “recently become the pinnacle property purchase” for wine connoisseurs and celebs who are in search of “the finest wines”. Recently, actor Brad Pitt had accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of “damaging the reputation” of a wine business they co-owned before their separation, by alleging that she sold her share to a “stranger”.

Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty wine tasting, Shilpa Shetty vineyards, Shilpa Shetty France, Shilpa Shetty holiday France, Shilpa Shetty Saint-Tropez, indian express news Saint-Tropez old town view from the fortress on the hill, in Provence Cote d’Azur, France. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The business in question is the prestigious vineyard Miraval Château, a 17th-century estate that they purchased in 2008, and later got married in, in the year 2014.

Besides the vineyards, one can check out the beaches here, or head to the Citadel of Saint-Tropez, which is a 17th-century fortress with now a museum, nautical exhibits and a stunning roof terrace.

