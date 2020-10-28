Shillong turns pink as cherry blossoms take over the city

It is expected that the flowers will continue to bloom till early November. (Source: Pixabay)

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, many Indian travellers would have booked tickets to Shillong in Meghalaya which, at present, is looking like a painting with whimsical colours of pink and white dotting its landscape. In a strange way, as nature restricts the movements of human beings, it allows flora and fauna to flourish.

The cherry blossoms have bloomed in the city, and while the annual India International Cherry Blossom Festival held in Shillong stands cancelled this year, it has not stopped the flowers from blossoming and making the city look like a paradise.

It is expected that the flowers will continue to bloom till early November.

ALSO READ | Want to work remotely? Take a flight to Dubai!

Also known as the Prunus cerasoides, cherry blossoms underline the Himalayas and cover the east and west Khasi hills. You have to see the flowers with your own eyes to understand how gorgeous and vibrant they are. While they grow in the wild, they are also spotted across the state, especially during this time of the year.

You may have heard about the famous Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan and even South Korea! It is said that even Paris in France has its days when it gets washed in pink and white and looks pristine and romantic. But the pandemic has made it almost impossible to travel anywhere outside the country without the risk of spreading or getting infected with the virus.

ALSO READ | You don’t have to be an Emily to click pictures at these real locations from ‘Emily in Paris’

As such, it is best advised to stay put — preferably at home — and enjoy the pictures. When it is safe to travel again, you can plan a trip starting Meghalaya and then on to other such countries wherein you can enjoy the quietude and exquisiteness of nature.

But, it is all right if you do not want to play the waiting game. Just get a COVID-19 negative rapid antigen test report or an RT-PCR report, taken not more than 72 hours before boarding the flight to Meghalaya. Do remember to install the Arogya Setu app, too.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd