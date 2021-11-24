Cancelled last year, Shillong gears up for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival

It is that time of the year again — Meghalaya has begun to look like a painting with beautiful shades of pink and purple marking its landscape and dotting its skies, with the commencement of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in the state that was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

While the pandemic still continues, the festival is scheduled to happen this year between November 25 and 27. According to meghalayatourism.in, the lineup includes a literature festival with award winning authors, publishers, literary agents, visual artists, storytellers gracing the event.

Other events include art and writing engagement with illustrations, short stories, essays, painting, and photography in the lineup.

Per the site, visitors can take part in many competitions, including singing, fashion show, cosplay, local wine making, Japanese and Korean food preparation, Mr & Miss Shillong Cherry Blossom, Mrs Shillong Cherry Blossom, graffiti making, etc.

Additional events include a fashion show by upcoming designers and national and local performances on all three days of the festival.

The annual festival coincides with the actual blooming of the cherry blossom flowers. Also known as the prunus cerasoides, these flowers underline the Himalayas and cover the east and west Khasi hills. While they grow in the wild, they are also spotted across the state, especially during this time of the year.

