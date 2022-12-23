scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Shenaz Treasury visits world’s only floating post office in Srinagar; know more about it

The 200-year-old office is "floating on the western edge of Dal Lake". Interestingly, people from all over the world come here to "collect special stamps"

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury news, Shenaz Treasury travel blog, Shenaz Treasury in Srinagar, floating post office in Srinagar, unique post offices, indian express newsActor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury posted in a reel snippets from her visit to the famous floating post office that is located in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: Instagram/@shenaztreasury)

When was the last time you visited a post office to send a letter to a loved one, or for any other purpose? Until a few decades ago, letter writing was romanticised before the digital advent, post which, the practice seems to have phased out largely.

But, there exists a beautiful, functional and unique post office in India that draws tourists for numerous reasons, one of which has to do with its location.

Taking to Instagram, actor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury posted in a reel snippets from her visit to the famous floating post office that is located in Srinagar, Kashmir. It is supposedly the only such post office not just in India, but in the entire world. According to Shenaz, it continues to be busy despite the fact that there are many digital options for communication today.

The 200-year-old office is “floating on the western edge of Dal Lake“. Interestingly, people from all over the world come here to “collect special stamps”. Since it is floating, the postman here uses a shikara — a type of wooden boat found on Dal Lake and other water bodies of Srinagar — to deliver letters.

In the accompanying caption, Shenaz further wrote about the place, stating that a cancellation stamp is put on the posted stamp to avoid reuse of stamps. She added that the post office has “a variety of cards, covers and stamps that you can choose from”.

Additionally, they had “preserved old stamps and converted a room into a museum”, but unfortunately, all of it “got destroyed in the 2014 floods”.

The post office was inaugurated in 2011 by the-then chief minister of the state Omar Abdullah, along with Sachin Pilot, who was the Minister of State for Communications and IT.

Other than this, there are many other unique post offices in the world, such as the Hikkim post office in Spiti Valley, which is places at a height of 4,752 m in a small village of Hikkim; it is said to be the world’s highest post office.

Then, there is the Dakshin Gangotri post office, located in Dakshin Gangotri that is the scientific base of India in Antarctica. Built in 1984, it is surrounded by glaciers.

There is also the Vanuatu post office, which is the only underwater post office in the world, located in the island nation.

