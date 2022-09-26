‘Save this for your October travels’: Shenaz Treasury recommends places you can visit next month

“October is the time when the travel season starts again in a lot of places,” read the caption on Shenaz Treasury‘s Instagram post and we cannot agree more. The actor-turned-blogger added that the month also marks the end of monsoon and “cooler weather begins.”

So, if you are still not sure about where you can go with your family or friends for that annual vacation, the actor-turned-travel blogger has the perfect options for you.

Taking to Instagram, she listed some places one can go to for vacation in October. “It is not as crowded as November and December to travel. Prices are also not jacked up like!” she wrote.

Take a look at the places she listed and choose for yourself!

1. Ladakh: If you love the cold, this place is for you. With “fewer visitors and less crowd” the place definitely is worth a shot. However, note that the temperature, at this time, will hover around “high 12•C; low 0•C”, which can be challenging for some people.

2. Mysore: With Dussehra edging close, what better than spending your vacation days witnessing the grandeur of Mysore Dasara festivities. The blogger also mentioned it to be a “popular season for honeymooners” as most marriages take place between May to October.

3. Bir Billing: If adventure is what excites you, you must definitely head to Bir Billing. Located near Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, the place is home to picturesque hills, and is known to be Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site. With moderate temperature, the place has many adventure sports including- paragliding, bungee jumping, trekking along with the World Paragliding Championship.

Bir Billing is Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site (Source: Representational Image/ Pexels) Bir Billing is Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site (Source: Representational Image/ Pexels)

4. Goa: With the monsoon season over, the “off-season ends + restaurants start reopening”, which makes Goa a good travel choice.

5. Kashmir: No matter the season, one cannot get enough of the beauty of Kashmir. During October, “flowers are in full bloom and meadows are the greenest,” the blogger said.

6. Varkala: If you are looking for something calm and serene, this town in Kerala is where you must go, especially with its moderate temperature. The blogger suggested that one can go, “beach hopping, climb Varkala Cliff“ and also enjoy surfing as its season starts in October.

7. Kodaikanal: With its “lush greenery and serene landscapes — post-monsoon” the place can be a breath of fresh hair for you.

So where are you going then?

