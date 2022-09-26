scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

‘Save this for your October travels’: Shenaz Treasury recommends places you can visit next month

“October is not as crowded as November and December to travel,” Shenaz Treasury said, adding that the “prices are also not jacked up."

Shenaz Treasury, vacationShenaz Treasury shares a list of places one can go to In October (Source: Shenaz Treasury/ Instagram)

“October is the time when the travel season starts again in a lot of places,” read the caption on Shenaz Treasury‘s Instagram post and we cannot agree more. The actor-turned-blogger added that the month also marks the end of monsoon and “cooler weather begins.”

So, if you are still not sure about where you can go with your family or friends for that annual vacation, the actor-turned-travel blogger has the perfect options for you.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Taking to Instagram, she listed some places one can go to for vacation in October. “It is not as crowded as November and December to travel. Prices are also not jacked up like!” she wrote.

Take a look at the places she listed and choose for yourself!

1. Ladakh: If you love the cold, this place is for you. With “fewer visitors and less crowd” the place definitely is worth a shot. However, note that the temperature, at this time, will hover around “high 12•C; low 0•C”, which can be challenging for some people.

Also Read | |Shenaz Treasury shares a list of countries Indians can visit without visa; check it out

2. Mysore: With Dussehra edging close, what better than spending your vacation days witnessing the grandeur of Mysore Dasara festivities. The blogger also mentioned it to be a “popular season for honeymooners” as most marriages take place between May to October.

3. Bir Billing: If adventure is what excites you, you must definitely head to Bir Billing. Located near Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, the place is home to picturesque hills, and is known to be Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site. With moderate temperature, the place has many adventure sports including- paragliding, bungee jumping, trekking along with the World Paragliding Championship.

Advertisement
paragliding, adventure, travel Bir Billing is Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site (Source: Representational Image/ Pexels)

4. Goa: With the monsoon season over, the “off-season ends + restaurants start reopening”, which makes Goa a good travel choice.

5. Kashmir: No matter the season, one cannot get enough of the beauty of Kashmir. During October, “flowers are in full bloom and meadows are the greenest,” the blogger said.

Also Read | |‘Why do people consume so much plastic’: Shenaz Treasury calls out tourists for littering

6. Varkala: If you are looking for something calm and serene, this town in Kerala is where you must go, especially with its moderate temperature. The blogger suggested that one can go, “beach hopping, climb Varkala Cliff“ and also enjoy surfing as its season starts in October.

Advertisement

7. Kodaikanal: With its “lush greenery and serene landscapes — post-monsoon” the place can be a breath of fresh hair for you.

So where are you going then?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:00:45 pm
Next Story

Two-year pause ends, Himachal CM JairamThakur flags off Delhi-Shimla flight service

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neelakurinji flowers, photos of Neelakurinji flowers, Neelakurinji flowers blooming in Karnataka, Neelakurinji flowers blossom, tourists in Chikmagalur, indian express news
Tourists witness the remarkable blooming of Neelakurinji flowers in Chikmagalur that happens once in 12 years
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement