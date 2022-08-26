scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

In case you are planning an international trip in the near future, these places can make it to your wish list

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury travel, Shenaz Treasury news, international visa, quick international visa, countries offering quick visas, indian express newsThe actor and travel blogger listed four countries that are offering quick visas for other travel enthusiasts. (Photos: Instagram/@shenaztreasury)

Shenaz Treasury, a social media blogger and actor, regularly posts about her travels. Her Instagram profile is peppered with interesting anecdotes from her journeys in different parts of the country and the world.

She recently shared a video in which she talked about the four countries that are offering quick visas to Indian travellers. In case you are planning an international trip in the near future, these places can make it to your wish list.

Shenaz listed the four countries as follows:

1. Azerbaijan

Processing time: 3 days
Cost: ₹ 1,995
In case of Express Visa,
Processing time: 3 hours
Cost: ₹ 5,185

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury travel, Shenaz Treasury news, international visa, quick international visa, countries offering quick visas, indian express news Baku Promenade and Flame Towers (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Azerbaijan, whose capital is Baku, was a former Soviet republic that became an independent state after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The main religion here is Islam, and Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world with a majority Shiite population. According to nationsonline.org, the languages spoken here are Azeri by 90 per cent of the population, and Russian by 2 per cent. Here, you will get to see the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains that cover Asia and Europe.

2. Turkey

Processing time: 15 days
Cost: ₹ 7,760
E-visa instant: For US, UK, Ireland, Schengen visa holders

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury travel, Shenaz Treasury news, international visa, quick international visa, countries offering quick visas, indian express news Goreme town sunset in Cappadocia, Central Anatolia, Turkey (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Officially known as the Republic of Türkiye, Turkey is a country in the Middle East, whose capital is Ankara. It is a part of both the continents: Europe and Asia. The climate here is Mediterranean, which means that the summers are hot and dry, and winters are mild and rainy. The top tourist attractions in the country are Hagia Sophia Mosque, Cappadocia, Antalya, Mount Nemrut, the Greco-Roman ruin of Pergamum, Sultanahmet Mosque, the the Bosphorus Strait that separates Europe and Asia, to name a few.

3. Norway

Processing time: 15 days
Cost: ₹ 6,335

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury travel, Shenaz Treasury news, international visa, quick international visa, countries offering quick visas, indian express news Aurora borealis dancing on a mountain in fishing village at Reine, Lofoten, Norway (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Often called the ‘land of the midnight sun’, Norway is a Scandinavian country in Europe, whose capital is Oslo. There are 9th-century Viking ships on display at Oslo’s Viking Ship Museum. It also interests travellers who are interested in fishing, hiking and skiing, etc. Here, the winters are mild and summers are cool. The northern lights, also called aurora borealis, which dance around in the night sky, draw tourists from different parts of the world.

4. Sweden

Processing time: 15 days
Cost: ₹ 6,900

Shenaz Treasury, Shenaz Treasury travel, Shenaz Treasury news, international visa, quick international visa, countries offering quick visas, indian express news Capital city of Sweden, Stockholm. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sweden is also a Scandinavian country, whose capital is Stockholm. In terms of climate, it is mild in the winter months; the northernmost part of the country, however, has a sub-Arctic climate with long, cold and snowy winters. English is not the official language here, but almost everyone in Sweden speaks it. It is said to be one of the safest countries in the world with welcoming people and a low crime rate.

