Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

Shenaz Treasury, a social media blogger and actor, regularly posts about her travels. Her Instagram profile is peppered with interesting anecdotes from her journeys in different parts of the country and the world.

She recently shared a video in which she talked about the four countries that are offering quick visas to Indian travellers. In case you are planning an international trip in the near future, these places can make it to your wish list.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Shenaz listed the four countries as follows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

1. Azerbaijan

Processing time: 3 days

Cost: ₹ 1,995

In case of Express Visa,

Processing time: 3 hours

Cost: ₹ 5,185

Baku Promenade and Flame Towers (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Baku Promenade and Flame Towers (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Azerbaijan, whose capital is Baku, was a former Soviet republic that became an independent state after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The main religion here is Islam, and Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world with a majority Shiite population. According to nationsonline.org, the languages spoken here are Azeri by 90 per cent of the population, and Russian by 2 per cent. Here, you will get to see the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains that cover Asia and Europe.

ALSO READ | Rahul Vaidya shares throwback photos from anniversary trip with Disha Parmar; check them out

2. Turkey

Processing time: 15 days

Cost: ₹ 7,760

E-visa instant: For US, UK, Ireland, Schengen visa holders

Advertisement

Goreme town sunset in Cappadocia, Central Anatolia, Turkey (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Goreme town sunset in Cappadocia, Central Anatolia, Turkey (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Officially known as the Republic of Türkiye, Turkey is a country in the Middle East, whose capital is Ankara. It is a part of both the continents: Europe and Asia. The climate here is Mediterranean, which means that the summers are hot and dry, and winters are mild and rainy. The top tourist attractions in the country are Hagia Sophia Mosque, Cappadocia, Antalya, Mount Nemrut, the Greco-Roman ruin of Pergamum, Sultanahmet Mosque, the the Bosphorus Strait that separates Europe and Asia, to name a few.

3. Norway

Processing time: 15 days

Cost: ₹ 6,335

Aurora borealis dancing on a mountain in fishing village at Reine, Lofoten, Norway (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Aurora borealis dancing on a mountain in fishing village at Reine, Lofoten, Norway (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Often called the ‘land of the midnight sun’, Norway is a Scandinavian country in Europe, whose capital is Oslo. There are 9th-century Viking ships on display at Oslo’s Viking Ship Museum. It also interests travellers who are interested in fishing, hiking and skiing, etc. Here, the winters are mild and summers are cool. The northern lights, also called aurora borealis, which dance around in the night sky, draw tourists from different parts of the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Finland limits visas to Russians amid rush of Europe-bound tourists

4. Sweden

Processing time: 15 days

Cost: ₹ 6,900

Capital city of Sweden, Stockholm. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Capital city of Sweden, Stockholm. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sweden is also a Scandinavian country, whose capital is Stockholm. In terms of climate, it is mild in the winter months; the northernmost part of the country, however, has a sub-Arctic climate with long, cold and snowy winters. English is not the official language here, but almost everyone in Sweden speaks it. It is said to be one of the safest countries in the world with welcoming people and a low crime rate.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!