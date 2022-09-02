Shenaz Treasury shares a list of countries Indians can visit without visa; check it out

When it comes to going international, travellers would agree that all the visa-related paperwork can dampen their spirits.

It is no secret that applying for a visa is a tedious process that involves — depending on the country you are travelling and the kind of visa you are applying — a lot of running around to get all documents in place, along with some interviews.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This process can discourage many travellers. But, according to actor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury, it does not mean that one cannot travel to an international destination at all. In fact, there are many countries that Indians can visit without a visa, too.

ALSO READ | Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

Shenaz listed some of them in one of her recent Instagram posts, stating that the Indian passport is the 83rd most powerful passport in the world.

Earlier this year, indianexpress.com had cited the annual Henley & Partners’ Henley Passport Index of 199 countries, which ranks all passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), holders of the passports at the top — Japan and Singapore — are able to travel visa-free to 192 destinations. India’s improvement to 83rd rank from last year’s 90th position means Indian passport holders can access 60 countries without a prior visa.

Advertisement

Shenaz listed some of these countries in her post; take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

Maldives: Officially called the Republic of Maldives, this archipelagic state is situated in Southern Asia, in the Indian Ocean.

Oman: It is officially called the Sultanate of Oman. This country is located in the Middle East and its capital is Muscat.

Thailand: This, too, is a Southeast Asian country, which is known for its tropical beaches. Its capital is Bangkok.

Advertisement

Qatar: This country is located in the Middle East and its capital is Doha.

Sri Lanka: India’s neighbouring country allows visa on arrival.

Mauritius: This country in East Africa is celebrated for its pristine beaches, lagoons, reefs, and its capital is Port Louis.

Bhutan: Currently, no visa is required and Indians travelling by road can obtain an ‘entry permit’ by showing their valid travel document to the immigration office of Royal Government of Bhutan at Phuentsholing.

ALSO READ | Where to travel in Europe while the US dollar is strong

Indonesia: It is officially called the Republic of Indonesia, and it is located between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Its capital is Jakarta.

Advertisement

Jamaica: This Caribbean island nation is famous for its mountains, rainforests and beaches. Its capital is Kingston.

How many of these countries have you already visited?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!