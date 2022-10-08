More than ‘The Next Dubai’: Shenaz Treasury lists the top attractions of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is often touted as ‘The Next Dubai’. The reason may range from the tourism boom to architectural marvels, but is Baku really the next Dubai? Actor and blogger Shenaz Treasury tried to answer the same in her recent Instagram post. “Baku is a lot more than ‘The Next Dubai’. Here’s my Azerbaijan vs Dubai genuine review,” she wrote.

Old City

The most ancient part of Baku, the Old city has managed to preserve its 12th-century defensive walls which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On the contrary, Dubai has fewer historical sites and, as per Shenaz, culture is lost amidst big malls and beach clubs in the UAE city.

Architectural marvel

Baku also boasts of over-the-top architectural marvels which are in complete contrast to the Old City. One such attraction is the Flame Towers which symbolise fire, referring to Azerbaijan’s nickname ‘The Land of Fire’.

What stood out for Shenaz were these iconic Flame Towers. “Come night and you see them light up symbolising Zoroastrianism’s origins in Azerbaijan and since I am Zoroastrian so, that was special for me,” she wrote in the post.

Food

The city has influences from various cuisines including Russian, Georgian, Turkish, and Iranian. According to Shenaz, Azerbaijan borrows its culinary culture from the travellers who passed along the Great Silk Road. “The food is rich and Azeri dishes show influences from Turkey, Iran, Russia, and Georgia,” she wrote.

Most unusual natural wonders

“You don’t have to travel far from Baku to visit some of Azerbaijan’s most unusual natural wonders,” she informed. You can visit 17the century Zoroastrian Temple, Fire Mountain where the fire burning for more than 500 years, and the Hindu temple.

Nightlife

“The nightlife here is very exciting. Partying is way cheaper than in Dubai as Azerbaijan is more economical,” she said.

Lastly, Shenaz said that the money spent in Baku is way lesser than in Dubai as the former is quite affordable when it comes to hotels and restaurants.

