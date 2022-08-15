Shehnaz Treasury recommends the top non-touristy things to do in Kodaikanal

Shehnaz Treasury‘s Instagram page is a treasure trove for travel enthusiasts. Only does she recommend places to visit, both national and international, but also shares the best experiences one can have on their journey.

As such, in case you’re confused about which place to visit for your next travel adventure, the globe trotter recommends “the scenic views, the delicious south food, and the peaceful atmosphere” of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, to make things a tad bit easy for you, the travel blogger even shared the things you can do there.

“Is Kodaikanal worth visiting? – so many of you have been asking me. Here’s my answer. Yes definitely, especially this time of the year. The weather is perfect!!!,” she captioned her Instagram video. “Ditch the touristy route and try these things,” she added.

Mannavanur lake

Although the famous Kodai lake has its charm, it can often get too crowded and might not turn out to be the best spot to relax. As such, Shehnaz recommends visiting the Mannavanur lake and trying out the coracle spinning boat rides which will give you the feel of an “amusement park.”

Sheep farm

Near the Mannavanur lake, lies a hidden gem — a sheep farm. Nestled in a quaint village, you can spend some quality time amidst nature in the company of some adorable sheep here.

Poombarai village

Famous for its garlic production, Shenaz suggested a trip to this village. “Definitely go for a drive to the Poombarai Village. The views just before you get there are spectacular,” she wrote.

Explore the pine forest

Known for its dramatic tall pines, Shehnaz recommends taking a peaceful walk amid nature. However, she also writes, “Please do not eat random mushrooms. They can be poisonous.”

