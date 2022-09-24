Inside Shefali Shah’s Italy vacation

Vacations are extremely relaxing and rejuvenating. As such, they are always welcome. And if you have been planning one, take a cue from actor Shefali Shah who has been stirring our wanderlust with her Italy holiday. The Delhi Crime actor took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation, in which she can be seen soaking in the many vibes of the place.

In a set of solo pictures, Shefali is seen dressed in a simple white shirt dress, keeping it comfortable and fuss-free. She teamed the short dress with a brown sling bag and comfortable brown chappals as a pair of oversized sunglasses added the finishing touches. She was seen posing on the cobbled streets, smiling for the camera.

In another close-up shot, the actor can was seen enjoying a glass of white wine — a must-have when you are in Italy.

In the third picture, Shefali was spotted enjoying ice cream, popularly known as gelato there — something the country is well-known for.

In another click, the actor was seen wearing a blue kaftan gown with a brown sling bag as she posed against a wall made of books in Pesaro, a town on the Adriatic coast. Wearing her hair open, she rounded off the look with her sunglasses.

The actor also shared a click of a delicious looking dish, that she described as “Heaven.”

