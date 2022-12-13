scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

As Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine, know more about this religious place

Unlike many other Hindu temples, there is no dedicated idol or statue inside the cave. One can travel to this place at any time of the year

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan news, Shah Rukh Khan travel, Shah Rukh Khan in Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca, know about Vaishno Devi temple, religious significance of Vaishno Devi temple, Vaishno Devi shrine, indian express newsOne person tweeted for the actor, "Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi temple... first umrah at Mecca, and now here. He truly represents the whole [of] India. Epitome of secularism." (Photo: PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are thoroughly impressed by the actor’s belief in faith and the higher power, owing to the fact that he was recently seen visiting some famous and revered religious shrines that hold great importance as per the Muslim faith and Hindu beliefs.

After performing ‘umrah’ in Mecca post wrapping up the schedule of his film ‘Dunki‘ in Saudi Arabia, the ‘Pathaan‘ star was purportedly spotted at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. In pictures and videos captured by his fans, it appears that the Bollywood actor’s visit took place just hours before the launch of a song from his film that is slated to release in 2023; it also stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Fans are convinced this is a special moment for the actor whose film is coming out after a long wait, and for which, he has been praying at various significant places that hold great spiritual and religious value.

In Vaishno Devi, the 57-year-old was seen walking around in a black hoodie with his face covered, along with other pilgrims, blending in with the crowd and appearing obscure even with security around him. His fans have been praising him on social media for his secular beliefs of having first visited Mecca and then visiting a Hindu shrine.

One person tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi temple… first umrah at Mecca, and now here. He truly represents the whole [of] India. The epitome of secularism.”

Another wrote, “Mr Khan went [for] Vaishno Devi darshan. I was praying for times like these. I love you, Shah Rukh Khan.”

Know more about the famous Vaishno Devi shrine

Vaishno Devi is a Goddess, who is also hailed as ‘Mata Rani’, ‘Trikuta’, ‘Ambe’ and ‘Vaishnavi’. She is a manifestation of Goddess Durga, who is considered to be the primary and the only divine feminine energy that balances the cosmos, along with Lord Shiva’s masculine energy.

It is believed that Goddess Vaishnavi assumed the avatar after combining the energies of Goddesses Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati. The temple dedicated to her is located in Katra, India, which sees thousands of tourists visiting it every year. Hindus consider it to be one of the holiest and difficult pilgrimages, which one sets out to do when they have a desire they wish to see fulfilled.

The name ‘Trikuta’ for the Goddess comes from the fact that she resides in a holy cave that is located in the folds of the three-peaked mountain ‘Trikuta’ (pronounced ‘Trikoot’), states maavaishnodevi.org. It explains that the cave is situated at an altitude of 5200 ft and visitors from around the world have to undertake a trek of nearly 12 km from the base camp in Katra.

Unlike many other Hindu temples, there is no dedicated idol or statue inside the cave. One can travel to this place at any time of the year, though after considering their health.

Have you visited this famous shrine?

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:10:34 pm
