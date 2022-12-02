Shah Rukh Khan performs ‘umrah’ in Mecca; know more about the ritual

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to have embraced his spiritual side, having undertaken a special journey at Mecca — also known as Makkah — after wrapping up the schedule of his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘ in Saudi Arabia.

Photographs that have surfaced on social media show the 57-year-old — who will be next seen in ‘Pathaan‘ in 2023 — offering prayers at the holy city, an act that is referred to as ‘umrah’ — undertaken at any time of the year — different from the Hajj pilgrimage that has to be done according to specific dates of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In the pictures and videos, the actor was seen with a white robe draped around his body, and keeping with Covid-safety protocols, a mask on his face. The garment on the upper body is known as ‘Rida’ which, according to hajjumrahplanner.com, is draped over the shoulder, covering the upper portion. Alternatively, any type of upper garment is referred to as a Rida.

In addition to this, an ‘Izar’ is a garment that is wrapped around the waist and one that covers the lower portion of the body. Just like Rida, any piece of clothing that is tied around the waist and covers the lower half is referred to as an Izar.

The significance of umrah

It is believed that a practising Muslim must first assume ‘Ihram’, a state of purification achieved after completion of some cleansing rituals, followed by wearing of the prescribed attire and refraining from doing certain acts. This ought to be done when reaching a ‘Miqat’, a boundary point in Mecca.

During umrah, one must perform two key rituals — Tawaf and Sa’i. While Tawaf entails circling around the Kaaba (the holiest shrine in Islam), Sa’i takes place between Safa and Marwah in the Great Mosque of Mecca; it is a walk to remember Hagar’s search for water for her son, and to commemorate God’s benevolence in answering her prayers.

Umrah is not a compulsory pilgrimage, and it can be completed in a shorter time period, as compared to Ḥajj.

About Mecca

Mecca is revered in Islam, as it is the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad. Situated in the Mecca province of Saudi Arabia, it is the holiest city in Islam. There is one Hira cave here, on Jabal al-Nur (also hailed as the ‘Mountain of Light’) situated outside the city, where Muslims believe the holy Quran was first revealed to the prophet.

