Seychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India

In the wake of the ongoing rise of COVID-19 outbreak in India, Seychelles has issued new travel measures for Indian visitors.

Effective immediately, the country has announced that only vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have completed two weeks after their second dose are permitted to travel to and enter Seychelles with proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination certificate has to be submitted at the time of application for Health Travel Authorization and is subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority, the statement said.

Besides, travellers are also required to present a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure. There will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay nor restriction on movement for them upon entry into Seychelles.

It is not mandatory for children under 18 years of age to be vaccinated and can enter the country after presenting a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure.

However, all visitors will still be required to adhere to other health measures put in place in view of the pandemic which will include wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation and washing of hands.

Seychelles had opened its borders for tourists around the world from March 25, 2021 in light of the success registered in the aggressive vaccination campaign that the country embarked on earlier in the year. The economy of the small island nation off the east coast of Africa is based primarily on tourism.

