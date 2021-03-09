Seychelles to open up on March 25: Here’s what you need to know before visiting

Seychelles, a beautiful country in East Africa, has announced that it will welcome tourists from India and some other countries beginning March 25. The archipelagic island country in the Indian Ocean is home to many stunning beaches, coral reefs, rare animals, etc., and is touted as a honeymoon destination, or some place where you can relax and unwind.

The Seychelles Islands official website has issued a travel advisory and if you are thinking of visiting the country, here are some things you ought to know about. Read on.

* Visitors — from any part of the world — who have been vaccinated, and are able to show proof they have taken the complete dose (two doses), and that two weeks have elapsed after the second dose, will be allowed to enter Seychelles.

* Keep in mind that visitors will need to provide an “authentic certificate of vaccination” and must also have a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to travel. They will also be allowed free movement during their stay in Seychelles.

* Visitors who have not been vaccinated, coming from certain permitted countries will also be allowed entry. Permitted countries have been divided into two categories: low and medium risk.

* Visitors, including infants and children may not be required to be vaccinated. They will, however, need to have a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate taken not less than 72 hours before travel.

* Health Travel Authorisation (HTA) is required. Visitors must submit their certificate of vaccination and negative PCR test results, flight and accommodation details before departure at: https://seychelles.govtas.com/. This can be done two weeks after they have received their complete doses of vaccination, and after they have received their negative PCR test results.

* Upon check in, all travellers must show approved HTA to their respective airline companies for verification.

A beautiful paradise! (Photo: Pixabay) A beautiful paradise! (Photo: Pixabay)

* Visitors must ensure that accommodation bookings are made only at licensed establishments or liveaboards that have been certified by the Public Health Authority. Refer to the list available on the website: http://www.tourism.gov.sc.

* All visitors will undergo temperature checks and health screening, and anyone who has fever with respiratory symptoms like cough, runny nose or shortness of breath, will be isolated from other travellers and subjected to further assessment.

Transfer

* Transfer of visitors from the airport to the place of accommodation will be done by authorised transport.

* Visitors will not be authorised to use public buses.

* Visitors with connecting domestic flights to other islands should remain on the airport premises until departure of their flight. In case the connecting flight is on the following day, accommodation must be booked for the overnight stay in a health-certified tourism accommodation establishment.

Accommodation

* Visitors may only stay in establishments or liveaboards that have been certified by the Public Health Authority. Vaccinated visitors will be allowed free movement and are not restricted to the number of certified establishments or duration of stay in an establishment, but they must follow all health protocols.

* Vaccinated visitors will not be subjected to surveillance PCR test once in Seychelles, except if their airlines or countries of origin are requesting for an exit/departure negative PCR test certificate.

When are you planning to visit it? (Photo: Pixabay) When are you planning to visit it? (Photo: Pixabay)

* All visitors are required to adhere to all guidelines in place at the accommodation establishments/liveboards including wearing of face masks in common areas. They should avoid interaction with other visitors not in their travel group.

* To ensure the safety of staff and visitors, all persons at tourism establishments are monitored daily for signs of illness by the Health and Safety Officer or designated person. Any visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, who develop symptoms compatible with COVID-19 during their stay, may be subject to further assessment.

* Regardless of their vaccination status, visitors must continue to observe all health measures such as consistent use of face-masks, maintaining social distancing and practise respiratory and hand hygiene, throughout their travel and stay in Seychelles.

* During their stay in the country, visitors must avoid close prolonged interactions with the local community, avoid any gatherings or meetings and avoid crowded places, including markets.

* PCR testing is not required to depart Seychelles. Your airline or final destination may, however, require it. PCR test facilities are available on the three main islands: Mahe, Praslin and La Digue to visitors prior to departure.

