Sex and the City fans can now visit Carrie Bradshaw’s Manhattan apartment recreated in London

Fans of the hit television show Sex and the City have a reason to rejoice. The story, which was originally based out of New York, has now found a seed in London.

An Independent report states that as the world gears up for show’s reboot — titled ‘And Just Like That‘, which will drop on December 19 — fans will also be able to visit a recreated version of Carrie Bradshaw’s Manhattan apartment in Covent Garden, London.

The London pop-up is a temporary experience, which people will be able to have for two days only, starting December 11 — the day of launch. It will be located at Carriage Hall, and just like how it was in the show and the films, the recreated apartment will feature a version of Carrie’s walk-in closet, her desk where she furiously typed about her life and wrote her columns and books, and her bed.

According to the report, Polly Cochrane, a representative of WarnerMedia for the UK and Ireland, was quoted as saying, “We are delighted to be bringing this pop-up installation of Carrie’s apartment to Sex And the City fans here in London to celebrate this incredible show. I’m sure fans will love exploring her famous apartment and I encourage everyone to book their time slot now.”

In case you are in the city and are looking to have your very own Carrie experience, know that the bookings have started already. While the tickets are free of charge, there is a booking fee of £5 (INR 499).

There has been quite an SATC fandom around the world. For the longest time, the Manhattan apartment played a crucial role in Carrie’s (played by actor Sarah Jessica Parker) life. It was here that she cried after every heartbreak, wrote about it, tried on new clothes, and dreamed about a hopeful future with Mr Big, who eventually did end up marrying her.

