Seventh edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival to be held on September 29 and 30

Block your calendars this September end as the much-awaited Ladakh Zanskar Festival is here! The seventh edition of the two-day cultural extravaganza is scheduled to take place on September 29 and 30 at Padum in Zanskar. Organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the festival is meant is celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Zanskar.

“Have you ever been to #Zanskar? The time has come to #DiscoverZanskar during the #LadakhZanskarFestival scheduled to be held on Sept 29th & 30th at #Padum Zanskar. A chance to experience its rich cultural heritage. Save the dates!” the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh wrote on Twitter.

On September 14, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the organisation of the Ladakh Zanskar Festival this year. “Detailed discussion was held on various aspects of planning and arrangements to be made related to the successful conduct of the 2-day festival,” according to ladakh.nic.in.

It also stated that the cultural festival will be “a true mirror of Ladakh’s culture, traditions, and cuisines and also to showcase local handicrafts, art and other products”.

While the details of the festival are yet to be worked out by the district administration of Kargil, the festival will not just showcase the Ladakhi culture but also celebrate the pristine and unique beauty of the Zanskar region of Kargil district.

Zanskar is one of the least interfered with microcosms of Ladakh and one of the last surviving cultural settlers of Tibet.

Some of the places you can visit in Zanskar include Sani Gonpa, Karsha Gompa, Stongde Monastery, Burdan Monastery, Phugtal Gompa and Zangkul Gompa.

