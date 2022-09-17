scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Seventh edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival to be held on September 29 and 30

The cultural festival will be "a true mirror of Ladakh’s culture, traditions, and cuisines and also to showcase local handicrafts, art and other products"

ladakh zanskarZanskar is one of the least interfered with microcosms of Ladakh (Source: ladakh.nic.in)

Block your calendars this September end as the much-awaited Ladakh Zanskar Festival is here! The seventh edition of the two-day cultural extravaganza is scheduled to take place on September 29 and 30 at Padum in Zanskar. Organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the festival is meant is celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Zanskar.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Have you ever been to #Zanskar? The time has come to #DiscoverZanskar during the #LadakhZanskarFestival scheduled to be held on Sept 29th & 30th at #Padum Zanskar. A chance to experience its rich cultural heritage. Save the dates!” the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh wrote on Twitter.

On September 14, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the organisation of the Ladakh Zanskar Festival this year. “Detailed discussion was held on various aspects of planning and arrangements to be made related to the successful conduct of the 2-day festival,” according to ladakh.nic.in.

ALSO READ |Crackdown on Hanoi’s ‘train street’ cafes; know more about the railway track and what makes it famous

It also stated that the cultural festival will be “a true mirror of Ladakh’s culture, traditions, and cuisines and also to showcase local handicrafts, art and other products”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) 

While the details of the festival are yet to be worked out by the district administration of Kargil, the festival will not just showcase the Ladakhi culture but also celebrate the pristine and unique beauty of the Zanskar region of Kargil district.

Zanskar is one of the least interfered with microcosms of Ladakh and one of the last surviving cultural settlers of Tibet.

Some of the places you can visit in Zanskar include Sani Gonpa, Karsha Gompa, Stongde Monastery, Burdan Monastery, Phugtal Gompa and Zangkul Gompa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 07:10:44 pm
Next Story

Nothing OS 1.1.4 update brings camera watermark, bug fixes and more 

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

NYFW 2022 Roundup: Star-studded event showcased the best of fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement