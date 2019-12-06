Seven Indian cities make it to the list of world’s most popular city destinations for 2019

While Delhi currently features as the 11th city on the list, it is expected to take on the eighth position in the rankings. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While Delhi currently features as the 11th city on the list, it is expected to take on the eighth position in the rankings. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

India is steadily becoming a popular tourist destination, with travellers from all over the world visiting its major cities and cultural hubs. Now, according to a UK-based market research company Euromonitor International, seven Indian cities — including the national capital — have made it to the list of the ‘Top 100 City Destinations’ of 2019. The cities have been included due to their “strong cultural resources, diversity of experiences and price competitiveness”, the report states. The cities have also improved their ranking through the year.

While Delhi currently features as the 11th city on the list, it is expected to take on the eighth position in the rankings. “Delhi currently ranks 11th and is forecast to increase its ranking up to 8th place in 2019. It is witnessing rapid development in its tourism infrastructure, having a world class airport and is focusing on luxury, medical, sports and cultural tourism,” says the report.

ALSO READ | Five picturesque destinations under 1.5 lakh to bring in Christmas and New Year

The City of Taj has always been popular with tourists from all over the world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The City of Taj has always been popular with tourists from all over the world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Financial capital Mumbai, too, features on list. Currently at number 14, it is expected to move up. The city of Taj, Agra, is the next Indian city that is said to be extremely popular with global tourists. It holds the 26th spot at the moment, having welcomed eight million tourists in 2018. Agra, too, is expected to improve its ranking by at least eight spots by the end of this year.

ALSO READ | Looking for a new escapade? Here are six colourful destinations to escape the winter blues

Other Indian cities include Chennai (ranked 36th), Pink City Jaipur (predicted to take the 34th position), Kolkata (currently at the 76th spot) and Bengaluru at 100.

The report also states that Asia continues to interest tourists, with as many as 43 Asian cities on the list. Despite internal unrest, Hong Kong held the top spot firmly. Other global cities featured on the list include Bangkok, Macau, Singapore, London and New York City, to name a few.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd