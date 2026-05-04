Canada has the longest coastline of any country in the world, stretching over 202,080 km (Photo: Instagram/canada_sg)

Coastlines define a country’s relationship with the sea, shaping its climate, economy, biodiversity, and culture. Some nations stretch for thousands of kilometres along the ocean, offering everything from rugged cliffs to beaches. Long coastlines often mean access to abundant natural resources, thriving fisheries, and major trade routes. They also support tourism, with beaches and coastal landscapes attracting millions of visitors each year. However, these regions are also vulnerable to climate change, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events.

From Canada’s icy edges to Indonesia’s tropical waters, these countries showcase the incredible diversity of the world’s coastlines, each offering unique ecosystems and cultural experiences shaped by the sea. Here are seven countries with the longest coastlines in the world and what makes them unique: