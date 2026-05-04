📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Coastlines define a country’s relationship with the sea, shaping its climate, economy, biodiversity, and culture. Some nations stretch for thousands of kilometres along the ocean, offering everything from rugged cliffs to beaches. Long coastlines often mean access to abundant natural resources, thriving fisheries, and major trade routes. They also support tourism, with beaches and coastal landscapes attracting millions of visitors each year. However, these regions are also vulnerable to climate change, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events.
From Canada’s icy edges to Indonesia’s tropical waters, these countries showcase the incredible diversity of the world’s coastlines, each offering unique ecosystems and cultural experiences shaped by the sea. Here are seven countries with the longest coastlines in the world and what makes them unique:
1. Canada
Canada holds the title for the longest coastline in the world, stretching over 202,080 km. Bordered by the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic Oceans, its coastline includes countless islands, fjords, and icy inlets, making it incredibly diverse and ecologically rich.
2. Norway
Famous for its dramatic fjords, Norway’s coastline is deeply indented and visually appealing. These glacially carved inlets not only enhance their length but also create some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world.
3. Indonesia
As the world’s largest archipelago, Indonesia has an extensive coastline spread across more than 17,000 islands. Its shores are home to vibrant coral reefs, tropical beaches, and rich marine biodiversity.
View this post on Instagram
4. Russia
Russia’s vast coastline spans multiple oceans, including the Arctic and Pacific. Its northern coasts remain frozen for much of the year, while its eastern shores open up to important maritime routes.
5. Philippines
Another island nation, the Philippines, features over 7,000 islands, contributing to its long coastline. Known for crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, it is a global hotspot for marine life and tourism.
6. Japan
Japan’s coastline is shaped by its island geography and volcanic activity. It includes rocky cliffs, bays, and sandy beaches, supporting bustling port cities and a strong fishing industry.
7. Australia
Australia’s coastline stretches across vast oceans and includes iconic landmarks like the Great Barrier Reef. Its shores range from tropical coasts in the north to rugged cliffs in the south.