Set-jetting: Why films and TV shows are influencing where we choose to travel

Travel has always been shaped by stories, from books and art to films and television. But today, a favourite show or movie can do more than inspire a holiday mood; it can influence where people actually want to go. This has fuelled ‘set-jetting’, a travel trend in which people visit destinations because they have seen them on screen. Expedia first highlighted the phenomenon in 2022, and its latest travel-trend data suggest that screen-based travel inspiration has become increasingly mainstream.

According to Expedia’s Unpack ’26 data from 24,000 travellers across 18 countries, 53% of travellers say what they watch on screen influences their travel plans, while the figure rises to 81% among Gen Z and Millennial travellers. Popular productions such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The Lord of the Rings, Emily in Paris, and The White Lotus have all helped turn their filming locations into travel destinations.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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For some travellers, visiting a location associated with a favourite story can make a trip feel more personal and immersive. It can also offer an opportunity to step away from everyday routines and experience a place through the emotional lens created by a film or series. But there may be more to the appeal than simply recreating a scene or taking a photograph.

Why do fictional stories have such a strong influence on our real-life travel choices? Can travelling to a place we have emotionally connected with on screen affect our mood, expectations, or sense of fulfilment? We spoke to a mental health expert to understand the psychology behind the growing set-jetting trend.

Why can films and series create strong emotional attachments to places?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “When we repeatedly see a place through a story, we don’t just register the location—we associate it with the emotions, characters, relationships and experiences in that story. Psychologically, this is linked to emotional conditioning and parasocial attachment, where a fictional world can start feeling personally familiar. A destination that once meant nothing to us can suddenly feel nostalgic or meaningful because we’ve emotionally experienced it through the characters. So when people travel there, they’re often not simply visiting a place; they’re trying to step into a story that already feels familiar to them.”

Can set-jetting provide psychological benefits?

“Absolutely,” says Gurnani, adding that travel itself can provide psychological distance from everyday routines, and set-jetting adds another layer because the traveller already has an emotional connection to the destination. There is a sense of novelty, anticipation and even fantasy fulfilment — almost like temporarily becoming part of a world you’ve watched on screen.

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“It can create stronger emotional memories because the experience connects a real place with an existing personal narrative. In that sense, you’re not just sightseeing; you’re attaching your own experience to a story that already means something to you,” mentions the expert.

How can screen expectations affect the travel experience?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: How can films and series affect a traveller’s expectations of a destination? A. They always provide an accurate representation of what travellers will experience. Story continues below this ad B. They can create idealised expectations, leading to disappointment when the real destination looks or feels different. C. They make travellers less interested in visiting real destinations. D. They guarantee that travellers will have a better experience when they visit a filming location. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Films and series present highly curated versions of places, Gurnani states, using factors such as lighting, music, cinematography and editing to shape how a destination looks and feels. This can create an expectation–reality gap when travellers arrive and find crowds, different weather or surroundings that appear more ordinary than they did on screen. Screen portrayals are best treated as inspiration rather than a promise. Being open to the real destination can help travellers avoid disappointment and enjoy unexpected experiences. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.