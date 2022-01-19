Sara Ali Khan visits two famous temples in Ujjain: Know more about these places

While actors maintain a travelogue on social media — mainly of their trips abroad — Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram is peppered with journeys she has taken within the country, often escaping to little-known-but-idyllic destinations.

The Atrangi Re actor shared photographs from her recent trip with her mother Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo is currently having a soul-stirring spiritual experience in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Posing with her mother in the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple, the actor posted a series of pictures with the caption, “Maa aur Mahakal #jaimahakal #jaibholenath”

For the uninitiated, ‘Mahakal’ is another name of Lord Shiva, who is believed to have existed long before time itself. The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, therefore, is dedicated to the God of Destruction and is said to be one of the twelve jyotirlingams/shrines that are sacred abodes of Shiva.

Sara had visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in December 2021, too — but that was a solo trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The temple is located along the holy river Kshipra, and the presiding deity is Shiva in the ‘lingam’ form; devotees believe it to be ‘swayambhu’ or self-manifested/created. The jyotirlinga is famous for ‘bhasma aarti’, or sacred veneration which involves a type of ash called ‘vibhuti’.

(Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95) (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

The actor also shared a picture from inside the sanctum-sanctorum of the Kaal Bhairav Mandir, also in Ujjain, which is dedicated to a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, called ‘Kaal Bhairav’. This temple is also located on the banks of Kshipra.

Interestingly, devotees here only offer liquor to the deity, which is then given as ‘prasad’ to the visitors. The presiding deity’s face is smeared with vermilion, and he is hailed as the guardian of Ujjain.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!