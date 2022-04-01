scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read

Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirling; everything to know about the temple

The 'Atrangi Re' actor wrote, "Nice to have you mere saath. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 6:20:51 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan news, Sara Ali Khan temple visit, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, temple visit, Sara Ali Khan news, indian express newsThe actor was seen in a printed salwar-kameez set with a matching dupatta over her head. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Not only does she love to travel, but Sara Ali Khan also has a spiritual side to her personality. The actor visits religious places and posts beautiful pictures ahead of a film’s release, or when she starts shooting.

This time, too, she shared a picture from a famous temple in Gujarat.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan visits two famous temples in Ujjain: Know more about these places

Seen with her ‘Gaslight‘ co-star Vikrant Massey — who got married recently — Sara took to Instagram to announce that she was in the Nageshwar Jyotirling in Gujarat, from where she posted a series of posed pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the caption, the ‘Atrangi Re‘ actor wrote, “Nice to have you mere saath. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath. Being there and helping me for har ek baat. Thank you. Jai Bholenath.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pictures from her temple visit buzzed on social media; the actor was seen dressed in a printed light salwar-kameez set, with a matching dupatta over her head. Vikrant chose to wear a dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans. Check it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the God of Destruction as believed in the Hindu mythology, the Nageshwar Jyotirling temple finds its earliest mentions in the Shiva Purana, and is considered to be legendary. It is said to be one among the 12 jyotirlingas in the country (a divine representation of Lord Shiva), and is situated in Dwarka in Gujarat.

ALSO READ |Travel diaries: Farah Khan explores these ‘top five experiences’ in Qatar; check them out

Devotees believe that jyotirlinga shrines symbolise and celebrate the moment in history when Shiva appeared. Each of the 12 sites are named after the presiding deity — a unique manifestation of Lord Shiva.

You can visit this temple in two ways, either take a train and disembark at Dwarka or Okha, or take a flight and alight at the Jamnagar airport.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Grazia Millennial Awards 2022
Grazia Millennial Awards 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and others dazzle on the red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement