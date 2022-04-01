Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirling; everything to know about the temple

Not only does she love to travel, but Sara Ali Khan also has a spiritual side to her personality. The actor visits religious places and posts beautiful pictures ahead of a film’s release, or when she starts shooting.

This time, too, she shared a picture from a famous temple in Gujarat.

Seen with her ‘Gaslight‘ co-star Vikrant Massey — who got married recently — Sara took to Instagram to announce that she was in the Nageshwar Jyotirling in Gujarat, from where she posted a series of posed pictures.

In the caption, the ‘Atrangi Re‘ actor wrote, “Nice to have you mere saath. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath. Being there and helping me for har ek baat. Thank you. Jai Bholenath.”

Pictures from her temple visit buzzed on social media; the actor was seen dressed in a printed light salwar-kameez set, with a matching dupatta over her head. Vikrant chose to wear a dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans. Check it out.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the God of Destruction as believed in the Hindu mythology, the Nageshwar Jyotirling temple finds its earliest mentions in the Shiva Purana, and is considered to be legendary. It is said to be one among the 12 jyotirlingas in the country (a divine representation of Lord Shiva), and is situated in Dwarka in Gujarat.

Devotees believe that jyotirlinga shrines symbolise and celebrate the moment in history when Shiva appeared. Each of the 12 sites are named after the presiding deity — a unique manifestation of Lord Shiva.

You can visit this temple in two ways, either take a train and disembark at Dwarka or Okha, or take a flight and alight at the Jamnagar airport.

