Sara Ali Khan enjoys Gulmarg’s scenic beauty; some places to visit in the picturesque hill station

Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. As such, she never misses a chance to pack her bags and set out to explore new destinations. The actor is usually seen exploring places of religious significance and other lesser-known Indian destinations as opposed to foreign getaways. At present, Sara is in Gulmarg, Kashmir with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The Atrangi Re actor’s travel postcards are breathtaking, to say the least. Take a look.

Sara shared an endearing picture with Ibrahim in which she can be seen sitting atop an orange car, at the picturesque hill station.

“Home is where the brother is,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In another picture, she can be seen jet-skiing with Ibrahim.

ALSO READ | Some of the best places to visit in Montreux, a breathtaking winter vacation paradise

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Icy breeze

Time to freeze

Iggy Potter I always tease

Stalking him to smile and say cheese

But I’m polite I always say please

So it’s all good, we at ease”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara’s breathtaking sneak peeks from her vacation in Gulmarg is making us want to soak in the beauty of this hill station in Kashmir. If, just like us, you too are craving for a trip to Gulmarg, here are some places you shouldn’t miss when there.

Alpather lake

A small lake situated at the foot of the twin Apharwat Peaks, it is also known as ‘frozen lake’ for being frozen from November until mid-June. Surrounded by rocky mountains and lush greenery, this lake is a perfect spot for nature lovers.

Gulmarg Gondola

Gulmarg Gondola, Asia’s largest and highest and world’s second-largest and second-highest cable car project, is one of the top attractions in Gulmarg. The cable car ferries tourists to and from the Apharwat Mountain, providing a panoramic view of the snow-covered valleys, forests and mountains.

ALSO READ | Ropeway from Dharamshala to McLeod Ganj in just 5 minutes and visit these fascinating places

Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve

For wildlife enthusiasts, Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve is the place to visit. Home to numerous common and rare species of fauna, flora and avifauna, biodiversity can be witnessed in its richest form here.

Ferozepur Nallah

A mountain stream flowing from the Ferozepur Peak, it is located 5 km from Gulmarg. This captivating stream is famous for its fresh blue water. In summers, the Nallah is famous for trout fishing activity.

Children’s Park

The tourists are in for a fun and relaxing day at Gulmarg’s Children’s Park. From horse riding and zorbing to hot air ballooning — there’s a lot you can do at the world’s highest children’s park.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!