Sand, shells, and fines: The hidden legal risks of bringing the beach home

What not to buy from a beach holiday (Photo: Freepik)

A beach holiday almost always ends the same way — sandy slip-ons, frizzy hair, and a tiny voice saying, “Let’s take a little piece of this paradise home.”

But before you slip that shell into your bag or bottle up some sand for memories, pause. Many seemingly harmless beach souvenirs can damage fragile ecosystems — and in some cases, even land you in legal trouble.

Here are five things you should absolutely leave behind.

Seashells

They may look abandoned, but seashells play a crucial role in coastal ecosystems. Empty shells become homes for hermit crabs and other small marine organisms. Over time, broken-down shells also contribute to sand formation and shoreline stability.