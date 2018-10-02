This tiny European country has become the fastest-growing tourist destination

San Marino in northern Italy consists of a population of 33,562. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) San Marino in northern Italy consists of a population of 33,562. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

One of the smallest countries in the world, San Marino is a 61 square kilometer mini region situated in the north of Italy. According to new data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), this cliffside country, consisting of a population of 33,562, is gradually becoming one of Europe’s fastest growing destination. This picturesque place saw a 31.1 percent growth in tourism last year with almost 78,000 tourists visiting here between 2016-17.

A three-hour drive from Florence, San Marino is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has plenty to offer to its visitors. From the well-preserved collection of medieval architecture to citadels dating back to the 11th century, this place is a travellers paradise with the scenic sea and the vast greenery surrounding it.

According to history, San Marino was founded in 301 AD, when Marinus, a Christian stonemason emigrated in 297 AD from Dalmatian island of Rab, when Emperor Diocletian issued a decree calling for the reconstruction of the city walls of Rimini, destroyed by Liburnian pirates. After the Diocletianic Persecution, following Marinus’ Christian sermons, he escaped to the nearby Monte Titano, wherein he built a small church, which later came to be known as the city of San Marino.

Some of the major tourist attractions of this mini place include Museo di Stato, which is the National Museum and was built way back in 1899. Situated in the Palazzo Pergami Belluzzi, the Meseum features a vast of collection of historical artefacts from the Middle Ages. San Marino also has three fortresses, the oldest of which is Rocca Guaita that dates back to the 10th century.

Already thinking of booking your tickets?

