Friday, September 10, 2021
Time Out reveals ‘best cities in the world’ in 2021; find out the top 10

Factors for why the city made it to the top include its weather "that allows for outdoor dining year round", hundreds of parklets, "progressive politics", etc

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 4:00:34 pm
best cities in the world, best cities in the world 2021, top 10 best cities in the world, San Francisco, where is San Francisco, things to do in San Francisco, visiting San Francisco, indian express newsThe Golden Gate Bridge has stood over the San Francisco Bay area since 1937. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

You have seen this city in films, or have perhaps even visited it. And now, San Francisco in the US has been ranked number one among the best cities in the world, according to Time Out.

As per the outlet, what makes the city click is the fact that among other things, it has had a “one of the strictest Covid responses in the US”. When things looked particularly difficult in the country, there was a certain “community spirit” witnessed in the city, where businesses tried innovative things to stay afloat. Then, there was also something called the ‘SF New Deal’, which ensured restaurant employees got to work, making meals for those in need.

Even neighbours stepped up to take care of each other.

Other factors for why the city made it to the top, as mentioned in the report, include its weather “that allows for outdoor dining year round”, hundreds of parklets, “progressive politics”, etc.

While the list included 37 cities from around the world, the top 10 are:

1. San Francisco, California, US
2. Amsterdam, Netherlands
3. Manchester, UK
4. Copenhagen, Denmark
5. New York, US
6. Montreal, Canada
7. Prague, Czech Republic
8. Tel Aviv, Israel
9. Porto, Portugal
10. Tokyo, Japan

Places to visit in San Francisco

* Your visit is incomplete without posing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. This iconic 746-foot tall towers have stood over the San Francisco Bay area since 1937. And it has appeared in many films.

best cities in the world, best cities in the world 2021, top 10 best cities in the world, San Francisco, where is San Francisco, things to do in San Francisco, visiting San Francisco, indian express news The city’s Painted Ladies is a hit among locals and tourists. (Photo: Pixabay)

* Alcatraz Island is a former maximum security prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. It was converted from a lighthouse station to a military prison in the 1870s, and was home to some very notorious criminals.

* Do visit Alamo Square, which is famous for having been featured in the opening credits for the popular sitcom Full House. It has some spectacular views and is a hit among locals and tourists, who visit it for the famous ‘Painted Ladies’.

* You can spend a day at Dolores Park which is a Jewish cemetery turned park. It may, however, be closed right now in the pandemic.

* The Ferry Building Marketplace can be explored, for it is the city’s largest farmer’s market and a home for local artisan producers.

* Golden Gate Park should also feature on your list. It is significantly bigger than New York City’s Central Park, and just as iconic. It has hills, trees, gardens and hidden treasures, etc.

