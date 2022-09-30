Sameera Reddy eats ‘paan’, enjoys yellow taxi rides and meeting ‘fiery Bengali women’ in Kolkata

Sameera Reddy is in the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata for a brand event, and she is making the most of her time there.

The actor and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with a long caption, in which she summarised her time in the West Bengal capital.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Kolkata calling!” the mother-of-two captioned the post, in which she wrote what all she has been doing in the city: “Yellow Ambassador cabs, Kalkatta paan, a cobbler who told me some amazing stories of Park Street…”

In the first two pictures, Sameera appeared to pose inside the cab, smiling while popping her head out to enjoy the views of the city. The yellow taxis are synonymous with Kolkata’s culture and ethos.

(Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera) (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

She also shared a photo with actor Swastika Mukherjee and did some “random interviews with fiery Bengali women on the street”.

(Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera) (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

In one of the pictures, the 43-year-old who regularly posts food-related content on Instagram, appeared to stuff a gigantic paan — flavoured betel leaf — in her mouth. For the unversed, paan is an intrinsic part of Bengali culture; in weddings it plays a huge role in the rituals, and during other such occasions, it is served as a dessert (to be consumed after a meal). There are many different kinds of paan, and we wonder which one Sameera ate.

Advertisement

(Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera) (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

The actor donned a travel-friendly look, wherein she was seen in an olive brown spaghetti top, which she paired with cream-coloured pants, a dark brown shirt worn as a jacket; she rounded off her look with a neck piece and a light makeup featuring a blue-coloured eyeliner.

“What a great visit to an amazing city rich in culture, heritage and the warmest people! Thank you, Kolkata,” she concluded her post.

(Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera) (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera appeared to roam around the Park Street area of the city, which is also known as Mother Teresa Sarani. It is a famous thoroughfare, which goes back to the year 1760 approximately, when Kolkata was called ‘Calcutta’, and it was the capital of the British Empire in India.

Advertisement

Since 1760, there have been many changes to the street’s name. The first known name of the street is to be found in the ‘Bengal & Agra Directory of 1850’ where it went by the name of ‘Ghorustan ka Rastah’ or ‘Badamtallee’.

There are many references to British architecture here; in 1760, the East India Company had appointed one Henry Vansittart as the Governor of the Presidency of Fort William in Calcutta and set him up in a three-storey colonial mansion at a relatively small street — a bylane — off the main thoroughfare of Park Street.

Interestingly, other names of the street have included ‘Badamtala’ or ‘Almond Street’, ‘Vansittart Avenue’, ‘Burial Ground Road’ and even ‘Burial Ground Street’.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!