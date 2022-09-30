scorecardresearch
Sameera Reddy eats ‘paan’, enjoys yellow taxi rides and meeting ‘fiery Bengali women’ in Kolkata

"What a great visit to an amazing city rich in culture, heritage and the warmest people! Thank you, Kolkata," wrote the actor

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy travel, Sameera Reddy in Kolkata, Sameera Reddy Kolkata photos, Park Street in Kolkata, indian express newsFind out what Sameera Reddy has been up to in Kolkata. (Photos: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy is in the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata for a brand event, and she is making the most of her time there.

The actor and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with a long caption, in which she summarised her time in the West Bengal capital.

Kolkata calling!” the mother-of-two captioned the post, in which she wrote what all she has been doing in the city: “Yellow Ambassador cabs, Kalkatta paan, a cobbler who told me some amazing stories of Park Street…”

ALSO READ |Shenaz Treasury shares some ‘things to do in San Francisco’

In the first two pictures, Sameera appeared to pose inside the cab, smiling while popping her head out to enjoy the views of the city. The yellow taxis are synonymous with Kolkata’s culture and ethos.

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy travel, Sameera Reddy in Kolkata, Sameera Reddy Kolkata photos, Park Street in Kolkata, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

She also shared a photo with actor Swastika Mukherjee and did some “random interviews with fiery Bengali women on the street”.

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy travel, Sameera Reddy in Kolkata, Sameera Reddy Kolkata photos, Park Street in Kolkata, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

In one of the pictures, the 43-year-old who regularly posts food-related content on Instagram, appeared to stuff a gigantic paan — flavoured betel leaf — in her mouth. For the unversed, paan is an intrinsic part of Bengali culture; in weddings it plays a huge role in the rituals, and during other such occasions, it is served as a dessert (to be consumed after a meal). There are many different kinds of paan, and we wonder which one Sameera ate.

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy travel, Sameera Reddy in Kolkata, Sameera Reddy Kolkata photos, Park Street in Kolkata, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

The actor donned a travel-friendly look, wherein she was seen in an olive brown spaghetti top, which she paired with cream-coloured pants, a dark brown shirt worn as a jacket; she rounded off her look with a neck piece and a light makeup featuring a blue-coloured eyeliner.

“What a great visit to an amazing city rich in culture, heritage and the warmest people! Thank you, Kolkata,” she concluded her post.

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy travel, Sameera Reddy in Kolkata, Sameera Reddy Kolkata photos, Park Street in Kolkata, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera appeared to roam around the Park Street area of the city, which is also known as Mother Teresa Sarani. It is a famous thoroughfare, which goes back to the year 1760 approximately, when Kolkata was called ‘Calcutta’, and it was the capital of the British Empire in India.

ALSO READ |Twitter community rallies ‘Long Live Sultan Palace’ on World Tourism Day

Since 1760, there have been many changes to the street’s name. The first known name of the street is to be found in the ‘Bengal & Agra Directory of 1850’ where it went by the name of ‘Ghorustan ka Rastah’ or ‘Badamtallee’.

There are many references to British architecture here; in 1760, the East India Company had appointed one Henry Vansittart as the Governor of the Presidency of Fort William in Calcutta and set him up in a three-storey colonial mansion at a relatively small street — a bylane — off the main thoroughfare of Park Street.

Interestingly, other names of the street have included ‘Badamtala’ or ‘Almond Street’, ‘Vansittart Avenue’, ‘Burial Ground Road’ and even ‘Burial Ground Street’.

