Sameera Reddy’s Mapusa market finds offer a glimpse into Goa’s culinary traditions: ‘Maddache Godd’

Sameera Reddy, who lives in Goa, shares traditional finds from her town and the surrounding area on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor recently shared some unique picks from the state’s iconic Mapusa Friday Market. “A taste of Goa’s traditions, flavours, and memories.🌶️🥥❤️ This week, these caught our eye:

✨ Maddache Godd (Coconut Jaggery)

✨ Moto Mircha (Fat Chillies)

✨ Ambyache Sola (Dried Mango)

✨ Biba/Bibba (Germinated Cashew Seeds)

✨ Kanna (Goan Wild Berries)

✨ Kokum

✨ Tirphal and many more local treasures.

“Every stall has a story, and every ingredient brings back a Goan memory,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Rashi Chahal, nutritionist, La Femme, added that coconut jaggery is packed with vitamins (particularly B vitamins) and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and zinc. According to her, it provides a natural source of energy and can help replenish electrolytes, making it a popular choice in tropical regions for its cooling properties and nutritional value.

Inside Goa’s cuisine

Food author Rajyasree Sen, in her column Dishing It Out, wrote that Goan cuisine has a kick to it, from the chillies used, which is often tamed down by the use of coconut milk. She says that chillies feature generously across Goan recipes.

“The red ones go into the fiery peri peri and recheado masalas. Chicken cafreal, on the other hand, is green and herby, spiced with green chillies and coriander. Recheado, slathered over fresh fish and grilled or fried, is particularly addictive, best enjoyed on its own or with fluffy rice,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Sen, the cuisine of Goa was developed by Catholic monks, with a “mix of Iberian with Saraswath Hindu sensibilities and flavours”. Sen writes that Goa’s Hindu Saraswat cuisine and Saraswat Brahmin cuisine are especially popular, and many home chefs now open up their houses to guests for meals in Goa.

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Gaurav Herwadkar, executive sous chef, Conrad Pune, added that it often involves traditional cooking techniques such as roasting, grinding, and slow cooking to enhance the flavours of the dishes. “Coconut is a staple ingredient in Goan cuisine, and various forms of coconut are used, including grated coconut, coconut milk, and coconut oil. Kokum, a dark purple fruit, is often used for its tangy flavour and natural colouring,” he told indianexpress.com.

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Herwadkar added that the cuisine makes extensive use of spices such as mustard seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and red chilies. The spices contribute to the bold and flavourful nature of the dishes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.