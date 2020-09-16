Rome Airport becomes first in the world to receive five stars for COVID-19 protocol

Amid the pandemic, the Rome Airport has reorganised many of its operations. (Source: Pixabay/representational image)

The Rome Fiumicino Airport has become the first airport in the world to be awarded five stars by air transport rating agency Skytrax, for its COVID-19 protocol. According to The Independent, the assessment was conducted over three days this month, and the airport received much praise for its “effective signage and information systems”, along with its in-house bio-safety team of 40 who facilitate social distancing and ensure that travellers comply with face-covering norms in “high-movement areas”.

The outlet reports that amid the pandemic, the Rome Airport has reorganised many of its operations. For instance, while check-in and arrivals are assigned to its Terminal 3, the Concourse Gate E is dedicated to departure and transfer flights. In fact, the airport is also testing UV sanitisation methods to enhance hygiene at high-contact points like escalators and lifts. Skytrax also saw the presence of cleaning staff in customer-facing areas.

“Rome Fiumicino Airport has done an excellent job in delivering COVID-19 protocols that enable a safe environment for customers and staff. In the core areas of hand hygiene and social distancing, the airport has robust procedures in place, and importantly, this is being reinforced by a high level of attention to terminal sanitisation at high-contact points,” Edward Plaisted of Skytrax was quoted as saying.

“We are very satisfied with this new award as it once again is a significant international recognition of the efforts of the company which, during the emergency, in addition to the protocols prescribed by the government, has adopted further measures to ensure the maximum breadth and depth of preventive interventions allowing the airports of the Italian capital to continue to operate in conditions of maximum safety,” Marco Troncone, CEO of Rome Fiumicino Airport was quoted as saying in The Independent.

Skytrax had launched the ‘COVID-19 Airport Rating’ in August. It currently only focuses on European airports.

