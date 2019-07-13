Planning a road trip? Here are some things you should keep in mind

In the midst of picking a destination, we often tend to overlook some important elements that are necessary to ensure an enjoyable road trip — such as the best route options, pit stops/check posts as well as appointing the driver’s sidekick.

There is a lot more to planning a road trip and here are a few things you should keep in mind before taking off.

*Is the car, road-trip ready?

Choose your ride carefully, depending on the terrain and passengers. Some routes may require off-roading skills, while some may be a mix of different landscapes; so it’s essential to have a well-prepped car to enjoy a safe trip.

*Select a route and stick to it

The journey is usually as breathtaking as the destination on a road trip. So picking the perfect route is essential. Rather than leaving everything for the last minute — which can get very stressful and confusing — it is better to understand the route well before you leave.

*The ‘Do Not Forget’ list

Packing checklists are every traveller’s best friend. We all have that list we go through before setting off for a trip. This time add a few new things such as homemade snacks, a book, first aid, flashlights and ropes to your list.

*Be equipped

Getting your car serviced before you hit the road is essential, but don’t forget to carry a couple of spare fuses, tyres, foot pump and a puncture repair kit for emergencies.

*Say NO to late night drives

Driving for long hours can get extremely exhausting. Which is why driving at night should be avoided, unless absolutely necessary. It is always better to start off early in the morning and take a halt sometime around sunset. Giving your body a full nights sleep and adequate time to rest will make the road trip a memorable experience.

*Maps are saviors

Travelling with an offline map for easy navigation and to avoid uncertainty on the route is your best bet.

*Don’t forget good music

Creating a mixed tape for your ride is always a good idea. And what better than to loudly sing along with your friends while driving?

*Stock up on food and water

Carrying some snacks such as instant-noodles or chips with mineral water can help you avoid taking multiple stops and help save time and avoid food poisoning!

*Do not over-plan!

Over planning can be a buzz-kill for you and fellow road trippers; so be spontaneous but safe with all your travel plans.

— With inputs from Deepak Ananth, core member, The RoadTripsCo