From Rishikesh to Goa: Adrenaline-pumping bungee jumping spots in India

Bungee jumping is the perfect sport for adventure lovers as it offers an exhilarating experience which includes thrill, fun, nervousness, and even courage. While such free-falls from great heights may seem terrifying, bungee jumping is considered to be a safe activity mostly conducted under the supervision of trained and experienced professionals.

Advertising

So, if you are all ready to experience it, here are top five spots in India.

Rishikesh

Considered the best and the oldest in India, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is the country’s first bungee jumping site. Jumps take place from a cantilever platform constructed on a rocky bluff over a tributary of the eiver Ganges. Located in Mohanchatti, Jumpin Heights at a height of 83 metres is run by ex-army officers and the jump masters are from New Zealand, which is considered the adventure capital of the world.

Price: Rs 3,000

Lonavala

You can enjoy bungee jumps from a height of 150 metres at the popular hill station Lonavala which is located between Mumbai and Pune. Lonavala’s Della Adventures which is known as one of the largest adventure parks in India, offers the thrilling experience that lasts for about 7-10 minutes. They also give a certificate.

Price: Rs 2,500

Advertising

Bengaluru

Ozone Adventures in Bengaluru offers bungee jumping from a height of about 80 feet above the ground. The only difference between bungee jumping in Bengaluru and Rishikesh is that there is no fixed platform in Bengaluru. The entire equipment for bungee jumping is fastened to a 130 ft high mobile crane. It might not be very safe jumping off a platform being held by a crane but people enjoy this adrenaline-filled experience.

Price: Rs 400

Goa

Located near Arjuna Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Goa, the Gravity Adventure Zone conducts bungee jumping from a height of 80 feet.

Price: Rs 500

Another one that is soon to come up in August 2019 is by Jumpin Heights at a height of 55 metres in North Goa, over Mayem Lake. Keeping the safety measures in mind, the project supported by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has hired experts from New Zealand to operate jumps and train their staff under intensive supervision.

Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh

The bungee jumping location is actually situated on the top of a mountain, so the view when you jump is mind-blowing. It is also the cheapest, which is probably an incentive for you to travel all the way down to Jagdalpur. Though at a primary stage, you can still expect a lot of fun and an amazing experience at this bungee jumping site.

Price: Rs 300