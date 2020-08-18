Rio’s Christ the Redeemer and other tourist landmarks reopen for public

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles accompanied by authorities cuts a ribbon during the reopening ceremony of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

Months after being in lockdown and under tight restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro — one of the most popular and widely-visited landmarks in the world — has reopened now for the public. But, the reopening comes with safety guidelines on the number of visitors allowed in there.

According to the Paineiras Corcovado website, Christ the Redeemer reopened August 15, and started welcoming tourists afternoon onwards. There are many precautions being followed so as to keep visitors safe, including temperature checks, social distancing and allowing the entry of fewer people. According to CNN, while the tourist vans traversing the hill are operating at half the capacity, tourist trains are operating at 25 per cent capacity.

Besides Christ the Redeemer, many other tourist attractions have reopened in Rio, including the Sugarloaf Mountain, the Rio Star ferris wheel and the AquaRio aquarium. At all these places, guests are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Before the pandemic, tourists could lie down on the ground near Christ, to click a picture at a certain angle. Doing that is prohibited now.

While social distancing and other safety measures had temporary closed these tourist sites earlier this year, Christ the Redeemer had become a religious sanctuary, holding vigils honouring healthcare workers and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by French sculptor Paul Landowski, and built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot, Christ the Redeemer or Cristo Redentor, is situated at the summit of Mount Corcovado, Rio de Janeiro, southeastern Brazil. The colossal statue of Christ, with his arms spread, was completed in the year 1931. It is listed as one of the seven wonders of the world.

