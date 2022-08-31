scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Richa Chadha shares snippets of her holiday with Ali Fazal: ‘I sit and think about Italy’

The actors make us want to pack our bags and leave!

Richa Chadha, Richa Chadha news, Richa Chadha photos, Richa Chadha Italy, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in Italy, indian express newsRicha Chadha was recently in Italy with her beau Ali Fazal; take a look at the pictures here. (Photo: Instagram/@therichachadha)

When we return from a holiday, we often reminisce about the blissful moments spent at our dream destination, while simultaneously being aware of the monotony of regular life.

We look at pictures and videos from our time there, wondering when we would be able to take another trip. Let’s just say, post-vacation blues are real. And it is no different for celebrities.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Actor Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a video from her recent trip to Italy with Ali Fazal. It looked like a fun video montage with snippets from their time spent in the beautiful European country. It also seemed to suggest that the ‘Fukrey‘ actor was truly missing the sun, the beach, and the food, among other things.

ALSO READ |Neena Gupta sets travel goals as she makes solo trips to Italy and Greece; check out her posts

And if that is not evident from the video, Chadha even poured her feelings in the caption, writing, “Sometimes when I’m working, I sit and think about Italy.” It was accompanied by a sad/teary emoji. The actor mirrored the feelings of so many travel lovers who must have just concluded their journey, reluctant to return to routine life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

In the video, the couple explored the country and captured it all on camera. Chadha was seen running in the alleys, before the video swiftly transitioned to show a selfie, followed by some relaxing moments spent on a rocky beach, and dipping in the water. The actor also turned photographer for her beau Fazal.

ALSO READ |In New York for only 24 hours? Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘favourite things’ to do

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

In some of her earlier posts, the actor had shared more from their trip. In one reel, they were seen enjoying authentic Italian pizza, making us salivate. In yet another one, there shared an album of pictures comprising food, a selfie and photos clicked in some interesting locations.

ALSO READ |Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Check out some of these other posts:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

It seemed like they had a fun trip, and we cannot wait to pack our bags and leave, too! What about you?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:50:49 am
Next Story

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20
Climate crisis

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
In Premium Now

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photographs, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photos, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pics, devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, indian express news
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement