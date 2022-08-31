Richa Chadha shares snippets of her holiday with Ali Fazal: ‘I sit and think about Italy’

When we return from a holiday, we often reminisce about the blissful moments spent at our dream destination, while simultaneously being aware of the monotony of regular life.

We look at pictures and videos from our time there, wondering when we would be able to take another trip. Let’s just say, post-vacation blues are real. And it is no different for celebrities.

Actor Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a video from her recent trip to Italy with Ali Fazal. It looked like a fun video montage with snippets from their time spent in the beautiful European country. It also seemed to suggest that the ‘Fukrey‘ actor was truly missing the sun, the beach, and the food, among other things.

And if that is not evident from the video, Chadha even poured her feelings in the caption, writing, “Sometimes when I’m working, I sit and think about Italy.” It was accompanied by a sad/teary emoji. The actor mirrored the feelings of so many travel lovers who must have just concluded their journey, reluctant to return to routine life.

In the video, the couple explored the country and captured it all on camera. Chadha was seen running in the alleys, before the video swiftly transitioned to show a selfie, followed by some relaxing moments spent on a rocky beach, and dipping in the water. The actor also turned photographer for her beau Fazal.

In some of her earlier posts, the actor had shared more from their trip. In one reel, they were seen enjoying authentic Italian pizza, making us salivate. In yet another one, there shared an album of pictures comprising food, a selfie and photos clicked in some interesting locations.

It seemed like they had a fun trip, and we cannot wait to pack our bags and leave, too! What about you?

