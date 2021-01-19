Revealed: World’s 50 most Instagrammable places

Tokyo in Japan takes the top spot! Have you been here? (Representational image/Pixabay)

The pandemic year made sure that travelling around the world came to a halt. And even with various vaccination drives, people are still considering many safety aspects before planning a trip anywhere. But that has not stopped them from dreaming about future trips. Among other things, documenting travels in the form of pictures — which are then shared on social media — is customary. As such, Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the world’s 50 most Instagrammable destinations for 2021.

Here are the top 10 places:

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. The Philippines

3. Paris, France

4. New York City, USA

5. Istanbul, Turkey

6. Dubai, UAE

7. Havana, Cuba

8. Sydney, Australia

9. London, England

10. Chicago, USA

Other such Instagrammable places featured on the list include: Singapore, Madrid (Spain), Berlin (Germany), Toronto (Canada), Hong Kong, Santorini (Greece), Taiwan, Milan (Italy), among others.

While India does not feature on the list, there are many domestic destinations that are worthy of making it to your Instagram; don’t you agree?

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that the year of no-travel has increased people’s wanderlust. This list comprises places from where people usually share and have shared most pictures — because they found the perfect spot and aesthetic — and plan to continue doing it in the future.

The full list is available on the website.

