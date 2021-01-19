scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Revealed: World’s 50 most Instagrammable places

How many of these cities and countries have you visited?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 7:10:49 pm
Instagrammable places in the world, wanderlust, world's most Instagrammable places, travelling, indian express newsTokyo in Japan takes the top spot! Have you been here? (Representational image/Pixabay)

The pandemic year made sure that travelling around the world came to a halt. And even with various vaccination drives, people are still considering many safety aspects before planning a trip anywhere. But that has not stopped them from dreaming about future trips. Among other things, documenting travels in the form of pictures — which are then shared on social media — is customary. As such, Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the world’s 50 most Instagrammable destinations for 2021.

Here are the top 10 places:

1. Tokyo, Japan
2. The Philippines
3. Paris, France
4. New York City, USA
5. Istanbul, Turkey
6. Dubai, UAE
7. Havana, Cuba
8. Sydney, Australia
9. London, England
10. Chicago, USA

Other such Instagrammable places featured on the list include: Singapore, Madrid (Spain), Berlin (Germany), Toronto (Canada), Hong Kong, Santorini (Greece), Taiwan, Milan (Italy), among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While India does not feature on the list, there are many domestic destinations that are worthy of making it to your Instagram; don’t you agree?

ALSO READ |New year, new travels: How 2021 is reigniting wanderlust

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that the year of no-travel has increased people’s wanderlust. This list comprises places from where people usually share and have shared most pictures — because they found the perfect spot and aesthetic — and plan to continue doing it in the future.

The full list is available on the website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan, sara ali khan photos, sara ali khan photos, indian express, indian express news
Sara Ali Khan and her ethnic fashion choices deserve your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement