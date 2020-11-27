Revealed: The world’s 10 most popular countries for moving abroad

Indians, too, have listed Canada as their preferred relocation destination over other countries. (Source: Pixabay)

The pandemic has not only made us realise how much we took some things for granted, it has also reinforced our love for travel. Many people around the world have been sitting at home for months now, becoming increasingly bored every day. While some have already started planning future holidays, others have been day-dreaming about destinations around the world.

In the last few months, many travel-related trends came to the fore. Among them was the widespread interest of people looking to “move abroad”. In fact, it is even believed to have prompted many Google searches with the phrase “how to move abroad”. And now a recent report created by Remitly — a financial startup that helps people send money abroad — has analysed Google search data for 100 countries, looking at the average monthly search volume for phrases associated with “moving abroad”. The company has then ranked the most-searched locations among 100 countries.

The data has revealed that there has been a 29 per cent increase in global Google searches for ‘how to move abroad’ from January 2020 to October 2020.

But where is it that the inhabitants of 101 countries around the world are really looking to move? Here are the most popular countries:

1. Canada — people of as many as 30 countries have said they want to move here.

2. Japan — 13 countries want to move here.

3. Spain — 12 countries want to move here.

4. Germany — 8 countries.

5. Qatar — 6 countries.

6. Australia — 5 countries.

7. Switzerland — 4 countries.

8. Portugal — 3 countries.

9. USA — 2 countries.

10. United Kingdom — 2 countries.

Featuring in the Global Peace Index as one of the safest places to live, along with boasting low unemployment rates and better immigration options, Canada has taken the top spot in the list. But Canadians themselves were found to be interested in moving to Japan, another country which is celebrated for beauty and culture, along with its job opportunities and safety.

Indians, too, have listed Canada as their preferred relocation destination, over other countries.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd