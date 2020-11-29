Revealed: The best and the worst cities around the world for expats

According to the Expat City Ranking, which is based on the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, expats in Valencia (Spain) are particularly happy with the local healthcare and climate. (Source: Pixabay)

The pandemic has made us reassess one too many thing — travelling being one of them. It has made us appreciate what we already have, while also making us realise what we may have taken for granted. Around the world, while some people are busy planning their next wishful holiday, others are looking to understand if they can relocate to another country altogether and never return. Some others are planning to go on a long holiday to some of their favourite global cities and are looking to understand how expensive they are.

Just like many other things, the pandemic has also affected the expatriate life. In fact, according to the Expat City Ranking 2020, more than 15,000 expats of 173 nationalities have voiced their opinions about living abroad, and have listed the best and worst cities to live in as an expat.

Of the 66 countries which have been featured on the list, the top 10 ranking cities are as follows:

1. Valencia, Spain

2. Alicante, Spain

3. Lisbon, Portugal

4. Panama City

5. Singapore

6. Malaga, Spain

7. Buenos Aires, Argentina

8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

9. Madrid, Spain

10. Abu Dhabi, UAE

The cities which have been featured at the bottom of the list and are, therefore, the worst cities for expats are:

57. Hong Kong

58. Dublin, Ireland

59. Santiago, Chile

60. Johannesburg, South Africa

61. Paris, France

62. Nairobi, Kenya

63. Milan, Italy

64. Seoul, South Korea

65. Rome, Italy

66. Salmiya, Kuwait

According to the Expat City Ranking, which is based on the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, expats in Valencia (Spain) are particularly happy with the local healthcare and climate. Those living in Alicante feel at home in the city, and no expat has anything negative to say about their personal safety in Lisbon (Portugal).

Those residing in Salmiya (Kuwait), on the other hand, are not at all happy with their quality of life and the ease of getting settled.

No Indian city features on the list.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd