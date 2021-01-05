Revealed: 20 of the world’s safest airlines for COVID-19 compliance

Now that travelling has started to happen again, many airlines are being cautious and taking measures to ensure passenger safety. From deep-cleaning to providing PPE kits and face shields, most airlines around the world are making sure passengers are able to move between one destination and another in the safest manner possible.

And now, Airlineratings.com has announced its annual top 20 safest airlines, for the year 2021. It should be noted that while most aircrafts remained grounded for the large part of 2020, flying started to happen again in the second half of the year. Keeping with his, Airlineratings.com, which is the world’s only safety, product, and COVID-19 rating agency, revealed its top 20 airlines for COVID-19 compliance.

These are: Air Baltic, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, AirAsia, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jetblue, KLM, Korean Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Southwest, Qatar Airways and Westjet.

According to Airlineratings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas, these airlines have “gone above and beyond in the protection of passengers or in adding flexibility to travel”. “Äll these airlines have been trendsetters in making travel as safe as possible,” Thomas said.

ALSO READ | 2020 worst year for global tourism, data from World Tourism Organisation suggests

“For instance, Qatar Airways has provided face shields as well as masks, and Emirates introduced COVID-19 health insurance and an individual health kit. Our website surveyed 430 airlines for COVID-19 compliance, and we have found that many airlines have changed their policies to achieve the highest ranking on our website. Now 119 airlines achieved the highest COVID-19 rating of seven stars but it is disappointing to see that 117 get a zero for compliance, or have no information for the public on their COVID policies on their website,” he was quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle