Reptile lovers can now sip coffee with snakes in this ‘Snake Cafe’

Are you courageous enough to visit this snake cafe? (Source: Instagram) Are you courageous enough to visit this snake cafe? (Source: Instagram)

After cats and dogs, animal lovers are going the extra mile to sip coffee with their favourites and this time they are spending time with snakes at a cafe in Harajuku, Tokyo. Cafe manager Hisamitsu Kaneko wanted to showcase his unique passion in a different way. “I am deeply in love with snakes. I started my cafe with the motivation to show all the people in the world how wonderful these creatures are.” The centre features 35 snakes from 20 different species that customers can choose from to hold during their time at the cafe.

Check some of the pictures here.

According to reports by Independent, the cover charge at the cafe is around 6.50 euro that includes one drink as guests sit and admire their no-legged friends. The menu includes non-alcoholic beverages, such as iced coffee, fruit tea and mango milk, and alcoholic drinks, including beer, sangria and rum apple squash. There are also cakes on offer, plus savoury dishes such as hotdogs, quiches and curries.

Watch the video here.

If the guests wish to pet any of the 20 varieties of snake they need to pay extra 3.50 euro approx. “It’s been a dream to hold a live snake and I was able to fulfill it here! The staff was incredibly helpful. We were in Harajuku as part of a tour group and only had a very limited amount of time there. I highly recommend visiting the cafe if you’re a snake lover, but do plan to stay for at least and hour or two especially if you want to handle the snakes.”, said one Tripadvisor reviewer. “Very nice place, had an ice coffee whith a snake on my table.”, said another.

