Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Japan trip: 5 must-visit places

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sent their fans into a frenzy with pictures from their recent trip to Japan. After attending the Anime Awards in Tokyo, the newlyweds appear to be making the most of their time in the country.

Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote, “Japan was extra fun this year!” The post featured several highlights from their vacation — from exploring a variety of desserts to matcha to bustling streets. The photos also capture candid moments featuring the actor in a traditional Japanese yukata.

The outfit featured bright sunflower prints in shades of yellow and orange, complemented by green leaf patterns. She paired the attire with a black obi belt and a coordinating shoulder strap. In another photo, the Animal actor is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a red chilli with a text that reads, “Chill Out.”