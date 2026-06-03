Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Japan trip: 5 must-visit places

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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sent their fans into a frenzy with pictures from their recent trip to Japan. After attending the Anime Awards in Tokyo, the newlyweds appear to be making the most of their time in the country.
Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote, “Japan was extra fun this year!” The post featured several highlights from their vacation — from exploring a variety of desserts to matcha to bustling streets. The photos also capture candid moments featuring the actor in a traditional Japanese yukata.
The outfit featured bright sunflower prints in shades of yellow and orange, complemented by green leaf patterns. She paired the attire with a black obi belt and a coordinating shoulder strap. In another photo, the Animal actor is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a red chilli with a text that reads, “Chill Out.”
In a video, she can be seen playfully stepping across a colourful polka-dot art installation. The carousel also captured Vijay making a few low-key appearances, featuring blurred photos.
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Inspired by Rashmika and Vijay’s Japan vacation, we have collated a list of must-visit places in Japan.
Popular as Tokyo’s entertainment and commercial hub, Shibuya is a vibrant neighbourhood known for its affordable shopping, local ramen joints, and lively atmosphere. Home to the world-famous Shibuya Crossing, the busiest pedestrian intersection in the world, it offers visitors a taste of the city’s nightlife, neon-lit streets, and energetic urban culture.
Located 100 kilometres southwest of Tokyo, Fuji-san is the country’s tallest peak at 3,772. The location comes under Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures and is surrounded by pristine lakes, clean lanes, and an Instagram-worthy landscape, mimicking Studio Ghibli movies.
Widely known as the matcha town of Japan, Kyoto offers a wide range of temples and shrines. However, Kiyomizu-dera Temple is among the most-visited tourist attractions, nestled in the shadow of orange-hued maple trees in autumn and cherry blossom in winter. The temple surroundings feature a wide range of shops serving local cuisines and desserts such as matcha ice cream, mochi, etc.
Located at the foot of Mount Wakakusa, Nara is famous for its “bowing” deer. The park offers free-roaming deer, with tourists feeding and petting the animals. The park is also home to several renowned temples like Kasuga Taisha, Todai-ji, and more.
Also known as the “bright heart of Osaka”, Dotonbori is a go-to attraction for duty-free shopping and Japan’s street food. It is also said to be the best place in Osaka to explore the kuidaore style of love for food. Eateries at Dotonbori are known for their eye-catching billboards with octopuses, crabs, and pufferfish moving structures. It is also famous for the Glico running man above Ebisubashi Bridge.