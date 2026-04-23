Rani ki Vav to Great Zimbabwe: 10 lesser-known World Heritage Sites to add to your bucket list

Go beyond the usual and explore heritage sites that remain beautifully under the radar.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 23, 2026 12:00 AM IST
MeteoraMeteora rock formation with monasteries on top of them (Photo: Wikipedia)
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While landmarks like the Taj Mahal or the Colosseum draw millions each year, countless UNESCO World Heritage Sites remain relatively undiscovered. These hidden gems offer the same richness in history, culture, and natural beauty. often without the crowds.

Rani ki Vav

This 11th-century stepwell is an architectural marvel, featuring intricate carvings that descend several levels underground. It stands as a testament to India’s advanced engineering and artistic excellence.

Rani ki vav, Patan, India Rani ki Vav, Patan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Meteora

Famous for its monasteries perched atop towering rock pillars, Meteora offers a surreal mix of natural beauty and spiritual history. The dramatic landscape feels almost otherworldly.

Wadi Rum

With its vast desert expanses and striking sandstone formations, Wadi Rum is often called the “Valley of the Moon.” It’s a haven for adventure and nature lovers.

Tsingy de Bemaraha

Known for its sharp limestone pinnacles, this site is both visually striking and ecologically significant, home to rare species found nowhere else on Earth.

Alberobello

This charming Italian town is known for its unique cone-roofed trulli houses. Walking through its streets feels like stepping into a fairytale.

Lalibela

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Carved entirely out of rock, Lalibela’s churches are architectural and spiritual wonders. They remain active pilgrimage sites to this day.

Biete Ghiorgis, Lalibela Biete Ghiorgis, Lalibela (Photo: Wikipedia)

Papahanaumokuakea

One of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, this remote site is rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, though access is limited.

Great Zimbabwe

These These ancient stone ruins reflect the power and sophistication of a medieval African kingdom, offering insight into a lesser-known chapter of world history.

Göbekli Tepe

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Often referred to as the world’s oldest known temple complex, Göbekli Tepe dates back over 11,000 years. Its massive stone pillars and carvings challenge conventional ideas about early human civilisation, making it one of the most intriguing archaeological sites in the world.

Valongo Wharf

This historic site marks the arrival point of millions of enslaved Africans in the Americas. Though less visited, it holds immense historical and cultural significance, offering a powerful and sobering insight into a crucial part of global history.

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