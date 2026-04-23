Rani ki Vav to Great Zimbabwe: 10 lesser-known World Heritage Sites to add to your bucket list

Meteora rock formation with monasteries on top of them (Photo: Wikipedia)

While landmarks like the Taj Mahal or the Colosseum draw millions each year, countless UNESCO World Heritage Sites remain relatively undiscovered. These hidden gems offer the same richness in history, culture, and natural beauty. often without the crowds.

Rani ki Vav

This 11th-century stepwell is an architectural marvel, featuring intricate carvings that descend several levels underground. It stands as a testament to India’s advanced engineering and artistic excellence.

Rani ki Vav, Patan (Photo: Wikipedia) Rani ki Vav, Patan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Meteora

Famous for its monasteries perched atop towering rock pillars, Meteora offers a surreal mix of natural beauty and spiritual history. The dramatic landscape feels almost otherworldly.

Wadi Rum

With its vast desert expanses and striking sandstone formations, Wadi Rum is often called the “Valley of the Moon.” It’s a haven for adventure and nature lovers.