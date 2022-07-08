Ranbir Kapoor proposes to Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara; know more about the Kenyan National Reserve

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-talked-about chat show, Koffee with Karan with a bang. Among other things, Alia also opened up about the time Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Masai Mara.

Staying away from revealing too much, she said, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with the feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place — Masai Mara.”

About Masai Mara

Established in 1961, Masai Mara is situated in southwest Kenya and is one of Africa’s greatest wildlife reserves. It stretches 1,510 sq km and is at a height of 1,500-2,170 meters above sea level.

Famous for its spectacular natural diversity of wildlife, it hosts over 95 species of mammals and over 570 recorded species of birds, and is a paradise for all animal lovers. Lions, cheetah, elephant, rhino, African buffalo, wildebeest, giraffe, zebra and many more — you can find numerous animals in their natural habitat here.

Lion cubs in Masai Mara (Source: Pixabay) Lion cubs in Masai Mara (Source: Pixabay)

The ‘Big Five’

As mentioned, the natural reserve is home to numerous animals, of all kinds. However, it is famous for the coveted ‘Big Five’ – lions, elephants, leopards, Cape buffaloes and Rhinos. While the first four are a common sight, rhinos are believed to be difficult to spot.

According to the official website, the term ‘Big Five’ has a very dark origin and is linked to the difficulty in hunting them in earlier times.

The Great Migration

One of the key attractions in the Masai Mara is the legendary ‘Great Migration’. Over 1.5 million wildebeest, 4 lakh zebra, 12,000 eland and 3 lakh gazelles trek from southern Serengeti to the Masai Mara in search of greener, mineral-rich pastures and water. The timings of this iconic natural phenomenon depend on environmental factors, the weather and the animals themselves.

Zebras at Masai Mara (Source: Pixabay) Zebras at Masai Mara (Source: Pixabay)

One of the most important legs of this journey is crossing the Mara River during which animals encounter over 3,000 crocodiles lurking in the murky waters. Once the food supplies dwindle and the rains move on from Masai Mara, the herd of animals head back to the Serengeti.

Best time to visit

For most wildlife lovers, the Great Migration is the most preferred time for visiting the Masai Mara. It generally happens between July and October. It is also a drier time of the year with less vegetation, making wildlife viewing much easier.

The months from January to March are known as the ‘Lion season’ – another perfect time to spot lions. April marks the arrival of heavy rains in Masai Mara, painting the landscape in shades of green, gold and other vibrant hues.

The weather and climate in the region are ideal for safari travel all year round, according to masaimara.com.

