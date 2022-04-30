Rajasthan to host Wagah-Attari border-like show in new tourist complex at Longewala border in Jaisalmer

An already famed and thriving tourist destination in Rajasthan, Jaisalmer is all set to add yet another gem to its crown. Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan along with the support of the Border Security Forces is developing the Tanot Bawlianwala Border along the India-Pakistan border in order to boost border tourism.

This new tourism circuit will allow tourists a peek into the unique culture of the people living along the border as well as witness the hard work put in by the Indian security personnel. The tourism circuit pays an ode to the courage shown by the Indian army forces during the 1971 war at the Longewala border.

Called the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex, it will have Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala war memorial, and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain as its major attractions. The temple, which is visited by over 3,000 devotees every day, is now being developed into a temple complex with facilities like an amphitheatre, children’s Activity Area, and cafeteria, along with other public conveniences. This will make up for the erstwhile limited facilities that were available to the tourists in the area.

The Bawliyanwala border, which tourists could only visit after seeking permission from District Administration, will now be more easily accessible as tourists will be able to witness the retreat ceremony at the border. Other tourist activities will include a BSF documentary, weapon display, and photo gallery at Ops Base in Tanot.

While you’re in Jaisalmer, you can also check out the following places:

Jaisalmer Fort for its history and architecture

The gardens of Bada Bagh

Patwon ki haveli for rewinding time

Desert safari and fold performances at Sam Sand Dunes

Gadissar Lake, which was built as a tank to cater to people’s water needs in the desert

Salim Singh ki haveli for its distinctive architecture

The ghost town of Kuldhara

