scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Rajasthan’s luxury train Palace on Wheels makes a comeback after pandemic pause; know more about it

Once upon a time, the rulers of princely states of Rajputana, Gujarat, the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Viceroy of British India travelled in the luxury coaches of this train

Palace on Wheels, Palace on Wheels comeback, Palace on Wheels services, about Palace on Wheels, Palace on Wheels train, Palace on Wheels Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels pandemic, indian express newsThere are 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins inside the train, with a total capacity of 82 passengers.

The famous luxury train of Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels, has resumed its services after almost two years, when the pandemic brought about a pause in domestic and international travelling. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off the train at Gandhinagar Railway Station on Saturday.

According to news reports, the Rajasthan CM said the royal train service has been “enthralling tourists for 40 years”. Before its departure, he checked the facilities inside the train for himself and wished passengers a happy journey, adding that it was a “matter of pride for the government to re-operationalise the service”.

Know more about the train

According to thepalaceonwheels.com, the train — voted as the 4th best luxury train in the world — makes a journey “to the hinterland of the desert” every Wednesday evening from New Delhi. It ends the following Wednesday early in the morning at the same station. It traverses over 3,000 km in seven nights and eight days.

ALSO READ |Windsor Castle reopens to public for the first time after Queen Elizabeth’s death

There are 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins inside the train, with a total capacity of 82 passengers.

Other features:

* The train is fully air-conditioned.
* Each cabin has attached toilets, modern amenities like WiFi, pantry, music channel, a safe, wall to wall carpeting, etc.
* There is a ‘khidmatgar’ or a personal attendant in each saloon.
* The carriages are named after famous palaces and forts of Rajasthan.

ALSO READ |Know more about Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya, one of UNESCO’s ‘First 100 IUGS Geological Sites’ in the world

History

The website states that rulers of princely states of Rajputana, Gujarat, the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Viceroy of British India travelled in these luxury coaches.

Advertisement

When India attained independence, these coaches were “parked and remained in this state for a quarter of a century until in 1981-82”. Later, the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways launched a “special heritage tourist train” to provide a unique experience to global tourists visiting Rajasthan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:40:45 pm
Next Story

Karnataka JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy says Amit Shah-led panel wants to make India ‘Hindistan’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sudharak-Olwe
Exhibition showcases Mumbai’s love-hate relationship with monsoon
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement