Rajasthan’s luxury train Palace on Wheels makes a comeback after pandemic pause; know more about it

The famous luxury train of Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels, has resumed its services after almost two years, when the pandemic brought about a pause in domestic and international travelling. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off the train at Gandhinagar Railway Station on Saturday.

According to news reports, the Rajasthan CM said the royal train service has been “enthralling tourists for 40 years”. Before its departure, he checked the facilities inside the train for himself and wished passengers a happy journey, adding that it was a “matter of pride for the government to re-operationalise the service”.

Know more about the train

According to thepalaceonwheels.com, the train — voted as the 4th best luxury train in the world — makes a journey “to the hinterland of the desert” every Wednesday evening from New Delhi. It ends the following Wednesday early in the morning at the same station. It traverses over 3,000 km in seven nights and eight days.

There are 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins inside the train, with a total capacity of 82 passengers.

Other features:

* The train is fully air-conditioned.

* Each cabin has attached toilets, modern amenities like WiFi, pantry, music channel, a safe, wall to wall carpeting, etc.

* There is a ‘khidmatgar’ or a personal attendant in each saloon.

* The carriages are named after famous palaces and forts of Rajasthan.

History

The website states that rulers of princely states of Rajputana, Gujarat, the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Viceroy of British India travelled in these luxury coaches.

When India attained independence, these coaches were “parked and remained in this state for a quarter of a century until in 1981-82”. Later, the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways launched a “special heritage tourist train” to provide a unique experience to global tourists visiting Rajasthan.

