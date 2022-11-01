Rajasthan’s eight-day Pushkar Fair begins today; know more about it

Rajasthan is one of the many Indian states that sees an influx of tourists all through the year. Known for its forts, palaces, havelis, culture and food, the north-western state has a strong tourism hold. Now, it is back with the famous Pushkar Fair.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the fair in Jaipur on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, the eight-day event, however, will not include the famous cattle fair, owing to the spread of lumpy skin disease.

The official Rajasthan Tourism handle tweeted that the chief minister will inaugurate the fair at the Pushkar sarovar in the evening today by lighting lakhs of diyas and participating in a ‘maha aarti‘.

The event is also likely to see the participation of many tourists from around the world as part of the ‘Pushkar Chalo Abhiyan‘. The lineup includes cultural performances, nature walks, a sand art festival, kite festival, spiritual walks, etc.

About Pushkar Fair

According to the official website of Rajasthan Tourism, Pushkar Fair, also known as Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Mela, is usually an annual five-day camel and livestock fair held in the town of Pushkar between the months of October and November.

Since it is one of the largest cattle fairs in the world, and there is buying and selling of livestock, it has become an important global tourist attraction over the years.

In the recent past, competitions such as the ‘matka phod’, ‘longest moustache’ and ‘bridal competition’ have become the “main draws” for this fair, which sees the participation of thousands of tourists. Per the website, in recent years, the fair has also included an “exhibition football match” between the local Pushkar Club and foreign tourists.

How to reach Pushkar

The nearest airport to Pushkar is in Jaipur, located some 140 km away. There are also buses from Delhi to Ajmer and further to Pushkar for road-trip lovers. Some of these are run by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, which plies deluxe and semi-deluxe buses. You can also take a train to Ajmer and then reach Pushkar after a 30-minute drive.

