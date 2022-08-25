scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Rahul Vaidya shares throwback photos from anniversary trip with Disha Parmar; check them out

Earlier this year, they jetted off to Scotland, from where they shared many stunning Instagram stories and pictures

Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya news, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar travel, Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Scotland, Loch Ness, indian express newsThe much-loved couple has set many travel and fashion goals lately. (Photo: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

Ever since they got married last year, singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar, an actor, have only set cute couple goals with their many appearances, interviews and outings together, not to forget the adorable pictures and videos they share on social media from time-to-time.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the first anniversary of their marriage, they jetted off to Scotland, from where they shared many stunning Instagram stories and pictures.

Now, Rahul — who was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which earned him a massive fan following — shared a throwback album from their escapade in the picturesque European country.

He captioned the series of pictures, “Favourites with the favourite from a trip.” The pinned location said the photos were clicked at Loch Ness, a large freshwater loch in the Scottish Highlands.

While in the first picture, the couple clicked an adorable selfie against the beautiful backdrop of the waterbody and the road, the second one was a more candid click in which they stood on perhaps the famous Greig Street Bridge. They kept their style quotient high, giving us cues on how to travel comfortably, while also keeping it chic and voguish.

If you are looking to travel somewhere soon — and are keen to explore Loch Ness — here are some interesting facts to know about the place.

Scotland, Loch Ness Urquhart Castle beside Loch Ness in Scotland, UK. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Loch Ness is an elongated freshwater lake, the second-largest in the country by surface area after the Loch Lomond. It is also the second deepest lake in Scotland after Loch Morar. Interestingly, it is said that it contains more water than all the lakes in England and Wales combined.

In case you were wondering if it has any connection with the mythical Loch Ness monster, you are right. Loch Ness is said to be the home of the eponymous monster — also known as ‘Nessie’ — a giant water animal. Around the world, there has always been a lot of interest surrounding the animal, whose existence is said to have first been brought to people’s attention in 1933.

According to the scottishtours.co.uk, the Scottish Highlands can be best explored from Edinburgh.

