Once again, this pristine white sand beach in India is among the top 10 in the world

Do you love the sun, sand, and water and are a complete beach buff? Well, then you must check out the top-ranked beaches in the world and plan a trip pronto! There is also some very good news, as the beautiful Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again found a place on the coveted list of TripAdvisor Top 25 Beaches — World, 2023. The Radhanagar Beach — placed on number 7 — lies on the western coast of Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island), which is away from the city’s hustle-bustle and provides a natural oasis.

Radhanagar Beach is also one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia and amasses a huge tourist crowd. Tripadvisor describes it as, “Amazing clear turquoise water, mangrove forests in the background, pristine white sand and not too deep… what’s not to like!”

The top spot, however, was taken by the Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, which is off the coast of mainland Brazil and is part of the country’s Pernambuco state. To visit the stunning island, visitors have to take either a plane or a boat. “A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away,” states the ranking report.

Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil is ranked the number one beach in the world. (Pic source: Wiki Commons) Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil is ranked the number one beach in the world. (Pic source: Wiki Commons)

Famous for its beaches, the Caribbean islands secured three spots in the top 10 list. Eagle Beach in Aruba was ranked the second best beach in the world, Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos was ranked number five and Varadero Beach in Cuba was ranked number nine.

Australia’s Cable Breach in Broome was ranked number 3 in the world. Europe has three beaches in the 2023 top 10 – Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland, at Number 4; Praia da Falésia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal, at number 6; and Italy’s Spiaggia dei Conigli at number 8.

Ka’anapali Beach at Lahaina, Hawaii is ranked at number 10.

Check out the list of top 15 beaches in the world:

Advertisement

1. Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

2. Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean

3. Cable Beach – Broome, Australia

4. Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland

5. Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean

6. Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal

7. Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India

8. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy

9. Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean

10. Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

11. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

12. Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia

13. Manly Beach – Sydney, Australia

14. Seven Mile Beach – Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

15. La Concha Beach – San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!