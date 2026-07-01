Quiet hill stations in India away from the tourist crowds

If your idea of a mountain holiday doesn’t include traffic jams, loud music, or overcrowded viewpoints, it’s time to look beyond the usual suspects like Shimla, Manali, or Ooty. From the lanes of Lansdowne in Uttarakhand to the rice fields of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, these lesser-known hill stations promise calm, character, and connection with nature. Here are five quiet hill stations in India that deserve a place on your travel bucket list.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Situated at 1,706 metres above sea level, Lansdowne is one of the quietest hill stations in North India — a far cry from the chaos of its counterparts. Founded by the British as a cantonment town, it remains pristine, with its old churches, colonial bungalows, and winding forest trails still intact.