Quiet hill stations in India away from the tourist crowds

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If your idea of a mountain holiday doesn’t include traffic jams, loud music, or overcrowded viewpoints, it’s time to look beyond the usual suspects like Shimla, Manali, or Ooty. From the lanes of Lansdowne in Uttarakhand to the rice fields of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, these lesser-known hill stations promise calm, character, and connection with nature. Here are five quiet hill stations in India that deserve a place on your travel bucket list.
Situated at 1,706 metres above sea level, Lansdowne is one of the quietest hill stations in North India — a far cry from the chaos of its counterparts. Founded by the British as a cantonment town, it remains pristine, with its old churches, colonial bungalows, and winding forest trails still intact.
What makes Lansdowne special is its intimate scale — you can explore almost every corner of it on foot. Visit the Tip-in-Top viewpoint for a breathtaking sunrise, stroll along the Mall Road lined with oak and pine trees, or simply watch the mist roll over the Garhwal hills with a cup of chai in hand.
Must-visit spots: A visit to the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Museum and boating on Bhulla Tal Lake.
Often overshadowed by its glamorous neighbour, Darjeeling, Kalimpong remains one of the most peaceful and underrated hill towns in eastern India. Located at 1,250 metres, this small town offers panoramic views of Kanchenjunga, Buddhist monasteries, and a mild climate year-round. Kalimpong’s charm lies in its old-world character, featuring British-era architecture, flower nurseries, and winding lanes lined with Tibetan handicrafts. Unlike the tourist bustle of Darjeeling, here you’ll find tea gardens and quiet cafes.
Must-visit spots: The Durpin Monastery, Deolo Hill viewpoint, and the local cheese and handmade paper stores.
While Ooty and Kodaikanal often steal the spotlight, Yercaud, perched at 1,500 metres in the Shevaroy Hills of Tamil Nadu, offers a much quieter retreat. Compact yet full of charm, it’s known as the “Poor man’s Ooty” — not because it lacks beauty, but because it offers serenity without the price tag or crowds.
Yercaud’s landscape is defined by coffee plantations, orange groves, and the serene Yercaud Lake at its heart. A drive up the 20-hairpin bends from Salem offers breathtaking valley views, especially at sunrise.
Must-visit spots: Lady’s Seat viewpoint, Kiliyur Falls, and a relaxed walk through the coffee estates.
Hidden in the Satpura range of Maharashtra, Chikhaldara is the state’s only coffee-growing hill station — a little-known alternative to Lonavala or Mahabaleshwar. Its altitude of 1,100 metres gives it a mild, breezy climate, perfect for those seeking a monsoon or winter escape. Legend has it that this is where Bheema from the Mahabharata killed Keechaka, giving the town its name (“Chikhal” meaning mud and “Dara” meaning valley). Beyond mythology, Chikhaldara is surrounded by dense forests, waterfalls, and wildlife, with the nearby Melghat Tiger Reserve adding to its allure.
Must-visit spots: Gavilgad Fort, Sunset Point, and a safari through Melghat Tiger Reserve.
Set in a wide valley at 1,500 metres, Ziro feels more like a painting than a place. Home to the Apatani tribe, this hill station in Arunachal Pradesh is known for its emerald rice fields, bamboo houses, and gentle rhythm of life. Unlike typical hill towns, Ziro is more of a cultural landscape than a tourist hotspot — where travellers come to listen to nature, learn from indigenous traditions, and experience the famed Ziro Music Festival that celebrates sustainability and art.
Must-visit spots: A walk through Hong village, trying local rice beer, and exploring the pine forests surrounding the town.