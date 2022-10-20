What to know about Qatar before attending the 2022 FIFA World Cup

to avoid the stress of car rental, a metro with three lines connects some points of interest, like the airport and the city center. There are also buses, however, the regular bus lines should be avoided as they are unreliable, according to Germany’s Foreign Office.

Going out: Can I drink alcohol?

For many soccer fans, this is one of the most important questions. Alcohol consumption and drunkenness are forbidden in public. Both are difficult anyway, as you aren’t allowed to bring alcohol into the country, nor can you buy it in stores. Those who want to drink alcohol can do so in hotels that have a license to serve alcohol. The drinking age is 21 and it’s also an expensive endeavor. A beer can cost the equivalent of €10 to 15 ($10-15).

Yet this year’s World Cup will be an exception to drinking laws. Alcohol will be served on the stadium grounds before and after the game. Inside the stadium, on the other hand, only non-alcoholic beer will be served. Only those who pay for the very expensive seats in a box will be served alcohol during the game. There will also be a FIFA fan zone where beer can be consumed after 6:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Qatar (@visitqatar)

Shopping: When and where?

With Qatar’s daytime temperatures averaging between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius (75-89 Fahrenheit) during the event, shopping malls are the ideal refuge. They are air-conditioned and usually open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., though it’s important to consider that in Qatar Sunday is a normal working day and most shops and stores are closed on Fridays. Many stores reopen later in the day on Fridays, including restaurants. Only government offices remain closed.

Dress code: What do I need to keep in mind when choosing clothes?

Some travel guides say “conservative clothing” is desirable. Presumably, there are many different ideas of what conservative clothing actually is. Basically, knees should be covered, so short skirts or shorts are not ideal.

Shoulders should be covered, too, and tight or transparent clothing should be avoided in public. If you want to swim at a public beach, you should definitely take a look at the respective dress code, as bikinis are typically not allowed. In hotel pools, however, women can usually feel free to wear their bikinis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Qatar (@visitqatar)

Communication: What gestures should I avoid?

Advertisement

In Qatar, pointing a finger at someone is considered extremely rude and should therefore be avoided. The same applies to waving at a person with your index finger. If you wave at a waiter, you most likely won’t get the good service you were expecting, so avoid that too as it’s also considered rude.

If everything goes well on vacation and you want to give a thumbs-up, you might find that things go downhill quickly — in Qatar, a thumbs-up is akin to giving someone the middle finger in Western countries.

Contact: Are greetings and kisses allowed?

Let’s start with the greeting. Women might experience a man turning down their offer for a handshake. This is not meant to be personal: religious law forbids unmarried men and women from touching. This should not be judged as disrespectful, but simply as part of the culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Qatar (@visitqatar)

Public displays of affection such as kissing and hugging in public should be avoided. They are forbidden and can result in penalties if you are caught. Sex outside of marriage is also forbidden and can result in a prison sentence of seven years, meaning a one-night stand at the World Cup could end in a multiyear prison stay.

Advertisement

Homosexual acts are forbidden in Qatar and can also be punished with up to seven years in prison. However, the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had stated that all people were welcome at the World Cup, including homosexuals.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!