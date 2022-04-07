Puducherry to host four day beach festival in April

Puducherry is set to make its beaches even more exciting and fun this April with the ‘I Sea Pondy 2022’ beach festival, announced by the tourism department. The Union Territory of Puducherry hasn’t reported any Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks.

The festival will be held from April 13-16 and will be spread across 4 locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach.

If you’re wondering what the beach festival will entail you are in for a bunch of surprises. Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan announced the upcoming events at a press conference and stated that the festival will have events that will have everything from fashion, music, food, entertainment, to cultural performances, and much more.

The festival will host a fashion show, sky lantern display, live band performances, kite flying, silambam and uriyadi events, violin concert, a volleyball tournament, folklore music and dance, cine orchestra, bubble show, catamaran race, puppet show, gymnastics and more. Besides these, there will also be a bicycle marathon on April 14 and a seafood festival across the four venues from 10:30AM to 9:30PM on April 16. The festival has been organised with the aim of boosting tourism in Puducherry.

The beach festival coincides with the Tamil New Year which will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

When in the French Capital of India, here are a few other things you should take out the time to experience:

-Explore the French Colony on two wheels

-Visit the Pondicherry Museum and the Pondicherry Botanical Garden

-Experience the sunset and birdwatch at Ousteri Lake

-Visit the French War Memorial

-Try the local South Indian-meets-French cuisine

-Lose yourself in the tranquility of Auroville

-Learn how to surf at Serenity Beach

-Visit the many temples and churches

