scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Puducherry to host four day beach festival in April

Tourism minister K Lakshminarayanan announced the upcoming event at a press conference and stated that the festival will have events ranging from fashion, music, food, entertainment, cultural performances to much more.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 8:50:22 pm
puducherry beachA bird's eye view of one of Puducherry's beaches. (Photo: Niralimodi/ Instagram)

Puducherry is set to make its beaches even more exciting and fun this April with the ‘I Sea Pondy 2022’ beach festival, announced by the tourism department. The Union Territory of Puducherry hasn’t reported any Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks.

ALSO READ |Indian Railways’ ‘Pondicherry Package’ covers iconic cities, pilgrimage sites across six cities; here’s what to know

The festival will be held from April 13-16 and will be spread across 4 locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach.

If you’re wondering what the beach festival will entail you are in for a bunch of surprises. Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan announced the upcoming events at a press conference and stated that the festival will have events that will have everything from fashion, music, food, entertainment, to cultural performances, and much more.

The festival will host a fashion show, sky lantern display, live band performances, kite flying, silambam and uriyadi events, violin concert, a volleyball tournament, folklore music and dance, cine orchestra, bubble show, catamaran race, puppet show, gymnastics and more. Besides these, there will also be a bicycle marathon on April 14 and a seafood festival across the four venues from 10:30AM to 9:30PM on April 16. The festival has been organised with the aim of boosting tourism in Puducherry.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The beach festival coincides with the Tamil New Year which will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

ALSO READ |Himachal Pradesh’s Bir to host music festival in April

When in the French Capital of India, here are a few other things you should take out the time to experience:

-Explore the French Colony on two wheels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by vivek Sharma (@nowvivek) 

-Visit the Pondicherry Museum and the Pondicherry Botanical Garden

-Experience the sunset and birdwatch at Ousteri Lake

-Visit the French War Memorial

-Try the local South Indian-meets-French cuisine

-Lose yourself in the tranquility of Auroville

-Learn how to surf at Serenity Beach

-Visit the many temples and churches

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Express Wanderlust news, Matheran, visiting Matheran, things to do in Matheran, planning a trip to Matheran, hill station of Matheran, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: 10 reasons why you should visit the hill station of Matheran

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement